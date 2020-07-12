Hulisani Ravele has her own online talk show, and fans are here for it
Move over Oprah, there is a new talk show queen in our lives: Hulisani Ravele.
The radio personality has been capturing hearts for years with her presenting, but is now transitioning to a different phase in her career with her social media talk show series, The Heart to Heart with Hulisani Ravele.
"About a month ago I took a big leap of faith and made the decision to breathe new life into a project I had buried four and a half years ago because it didn’t come out the way I had envisioned it," she said.
So far, she has uploaded two episodes, the latest featuring radio veteran Bob Mabena.
The pair had loads of fun as they spoke about the industry, his family, being an introvert and grief.
Taking to Instagram, Hulisani spoke about trusting the process of change and redirection.
"My utmost trust in God, my angels and my ancestors has lead me to my best self over the past three months or so. Trusting the shift, trusting the time spent alone, trusting who they have me spending more time with and less time with, understanding why that is, being at peace with it.
"Trusting in the things that don’t go my way, trusting in the truths that are now too loud to ignore so I have to face them, and I did, and it feels marvelous, darling."
She said she had been speaking to a friend and sharing the things happening in their lives. They spoke of the courage that was needed to let go of things and "people we thought we would never be able to survive without".
"My mantra this year has been 'I deserve and I want the best of everything'. My mind and my words were saying that,. My actions had to start backing it up."