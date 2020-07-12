Hulisani Ravele has her own online talk show, and fans are here for it

Move over Oprah, there is a new talk show queen in our lives: Hulisani Ravele.

The radio personality has been capturing hearts for years with her presenting, but is now transitioning to a different phase in her career with her social media talk show series, The Heart to Heart with Hulisani Ravele.

"About a month ago I took a big leap of faith and made the decision to breathe new life into a project I had buried four and a half years ago because it didn’t come out the way I had envisioned it," she said.

So far, she has uploaded two episodes, the latest featuring radio veteran Bob Mabena.

The pair had loads of fun as they spoke about the industry, his family, being an introvert and grief.