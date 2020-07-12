Mihali's battles with dreams: I don’t think I’ve cried that much before
YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about experiencing vivid dreams, revealing how they have left her emotionally and physically exhausted.
The star took to Twitter recently to recount her battle with dreams at the moment, including one about her late father.
I’ve been dreaming a lot lately and they’ve all been extremely vivid, last nights dream was about my late father. I woke up soaking wet from sweating, and I don’t think I’ve cried that much in a dream before. Chile that was exhausting 😔— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) July 9, 2020
Mihlali followed her tweet with more information, delving deeper into her struggles with sleeping.
“To be honest, all my dreams have been emotionally exhausting. It's kind of getting scary,”
Many Twitter users chimed in with their interpretations of her dreams. One user gave Mihlali hope and an opinion about dreaming.
“Extremely vivid dreams can be astral projecting. Detoxing your body and life and discovering parts of your life that you haven’t yet tapped into. It’s a scary now but a beautiful journey” wrote the user.
Others tried their hand at interpreting Mihlali's dreams, reassuring her that something big was coming.
Something good Is coming your way❤just have faith and just receive 🙏— 6 July👑🤗 (@YoliswaSimelane) July 9, 2020