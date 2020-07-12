TshisaLIVE

Mihali's battles with dreams: I don’t think I’ve cried that much before

12 July 2020 - 13:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Tweeps offered their interpretations of Mihlali Ndamase's recent dreams.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

YouTube sensation Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about experiencing vivid dreams, revealing how they have left her emotionally and physically exhausted.

The star took to Twitter recently to recount her battle with dreams at the moment, including one about her late father.

Mihlali followed her tweet with more information, delving deeper into her struggles with sleeping.

“To be honest, all my dreams have been emotionally exhausting. It's kind of getting scary,”

Many Twitter users chimed in with their interpretations of her dreams. One user gave Mihlali hope and an opinion about dreaming.

“Extremely vivid dreams can be astral projecting. Detoxing your body and life and discovering parts of your life that you haven’t yet tapped into. It’s a scary now but a beautiful journey” wrote the user.

Others tried their hand at interpreting Mihlali's dreams, reassuring her that something big was coming.

