Tamara Dey sings the benefits of Botox
12 July 2020 - 10:00
Pop sensation Tamara Dey has taken to her Instagram Stories to show off her love for cosmetic surgery.
The “First Lady of Sound” opened up recently about the benefits of Botox.
She said these included preventing muscle contractions, helping to smooth wrinkles and plump the lips.
She is not the only star who is totes obsessed with the process.
Khanyi Mbau recently posted a video of her own procedure.
Idols SA judge Somizi recently had his first session of Botox, posting a video of himself having a small needle inserted near his eyebrows.
He was a big fan of the procedure, saying he “loved it”.