Abdul Khoza tests positive for Covid-19: There's nothing to fear

Isibaya actor Abdul Khoza has revealed he is currently in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The actor took to his Instagram to share the news, but added that he was feeling okay and only experiencing mild symptoms.

"I tested positive for Covid-19, but I'm already quarantining at home and taking all my medication. So far I feel fine and have only experienced mild symptoms," he said.

Abdul said he was hopeful he would make a full recovery and was not fearing the worst.

The actor joins an increasing list of Mzansi celebs who have contracted the coronavirus, including rapper AKA, actress Lerato Zah Moloi and actor Zola Hashatsi.

"Together we can fight this disease and recovery is very possible. Stay strong and stay safe," Abdul said.