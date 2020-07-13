AKA clears the air on claims his Covid-19 bombshell was a 'publicity stunt'
Rapper AKA has rubbished suggestions that his Covid-19 revelation was a publicity stunt done in collaboration with the government.
The Jika star surprised fans last Friday when he confirmed he had contracted the coronavirus and was in self-isolation.
The rapper said he decided to make his results public to “create awareness around the virus and to caution citizens to be more careful in their daily interactions with others”.
While many wished the star a speedy recovery, some claimed the wording and tone of the statement read like a publicity stunt or something the government had written.
The muso hit back at the suggestions, telling his critics to go “lick" an elevator.
“Go to the mall, lick the elevator buttons, wait five days and come tell me about paid promo,” he told a follower.
He said he does not need the government to share his message on Covid-19, but would be all ears if they came knocking.
I don’t need the government to get my message out. I can do it from the comfort of my own home. But if the government wants to approach me ... heyyy ... I’m all ears. https://t.co/CiL4ZvEkTn— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
He also rejected calls for him to “prove” his status by posting his Covid-19 test results.
Why would I post results to prove my own status to a bunch of fuckin nobodies? https://t.co/NmuVk1c3O0— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
The star said too often fans think celebs are immune to contagious diseases like Covid-19, but he wanted to change the narrative, and possibly get paid while doing so.
I’m going to share my recovery, maybe even get paid for it and there isn’t a damn thing you can do about it. 😊— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020
I know I’m going to recover because I’m a FUCKING BEAST THATS WHY!! https://t.co/z4XO9iOkn7— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 10, 2020