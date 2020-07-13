Chrissy Teigen talks love for SA food & her ex-bae from Durban who cooked

While Chrissy Teigen has always been one of the coolest international celebrities, South Africans are willing to process adoption papers for her after she revealed her love affair for Mzansi and how she has an ex-boyfriend from Durban who cooked curry for her.

Chrissy has been sharing her passion for food of late across her different social media platforms. Over the weekend, she was engaging with other foodies on her TL when someone asked what her fave food from Mzansi was.

As it turns out, her fave food is the bunny chow, and the story behind how that came to be is as spicy as the SA cuisine she loves.