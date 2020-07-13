TshisaLIVE

Chrissy Teigen talks love for SA food & her ex-bae from Durban who cooked

13 July 2020
Chrissy Teigen once had a South African boyfriend.
Image: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

While Chrissy Teigen has always been one of the coolest international celebrities, South Africans are willing to process adoption papers for her after she revealed her love affair for Mzansi and how she has an ex-boyfriend from Durban who cooked curry for her.

Chrissy has been sharing her passion for food of late across her different social media platforms. Over the weekend, she was engaging with other foodies on her TL when someone asked what her fave food from Mzansi was. 

As it turns out, her fave food is the bunny chow, and the story behind how that came to be is  as spicy as the SA cuisine she loves.

Chrissy says South Africa is one of her absolute fave places on God's green earth.

The model explained that long before she became Mrs Legend, she was romantically linked to a guy from Durban. Luckily for her, this guy cooked.

"My ex was South African, from Durban. He cooked. Lol."

Sis also shared that once upon a time she got totally lit at the Durban July and that she loves the whole country and its vibe.

"I love Cape Town but I did get extremely effed up at the Durban July and had an incredible time. I really love the entire country, I can’t pick an area. It is incredibly special."

The model went on to share her love for biltong and said nothing beats the taste of SA Nando's offerings.

Of course witty Nandi caught a whiff of what was going on on the TL and it did what it does best - Nando's asked Chrissy to please consider getting "entangled" with them as soon as Covid-19 provides the leeway.

From her response, it looks like Mrs Legend is seriously considering their offer.

Ayeye John!

