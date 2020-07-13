TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar hits back after tweep tells her she 'can't match' Brenda Fassie

13 July 2020 - 07:00
Musician Lady Zamar felt honoured to be compared to legendary Brenda Fassie.
Musician Lady Zamar had to set the record straight after a tweep instructed her to put her fans in order when they compared her to the iconic Brenda Fassie.

Lady Zamar has been spreading  positivity on the TL and mostly minding her own business.

However, on Thursday one tweep decided to sing her praises a lil too loud for naysayers when she said Lady Zamar's catalogue could go head-to-head with Brenda's.

Lady Zamar was obviously flattered by the comparison, and she said as much. Then again, who wouldn't? Brenda is one of the greatest ever.

"Brenda was an icon unmatched since, and I absolutely love her. I'm honoured that you think that," Lady Zamar said.

But when other tweeps joined the convo, they asked Lady Zamar to tell her fans to come correct. One tweep tagged Lady Zamar and asked her to correct her fans because she "cannot match Brenda".

Lady Zamar hit back politely, saying there was nothing to correct because she actually never said she does match Brenda.

"There is nothing to correct honey. Saying you're honoured that someone thinks so doesn’t mean I think I’m a Brenda Fassie..."

