Lady Zamar hits back after tweep tells her she 'can't match' Brenda Fassie

Musician Lady Zamar had to set the record straight after a tweep instructed her to put her fans in order when they compared her to the iconic Brenda Fassie.

Lady Zamar has been spreading positivity on the TL and mostly minding her own business.

However, on Thursday one tweep decided to sing her praises a lil too loud for naysayers when she said Lady Zamar's catalogue could go head-to-head with Brenda's.

Lady Zamar was obviously flattered by the comparison, and she said as much. Then again, who wouldn't? Brenda is one of the greatest ever.

"Brenda was an icon unmatched since, and I absolutely love her. I'm honoured that you think that," Lady Zamar said.