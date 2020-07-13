LOL! Bonang asks Charlize Theron to come deal with government's alcohol ban 2.0
"Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," Bonang said.
"Alcohol ban: The Return" has left Mzansi feeling some type of way, and the good sis Bonang Matheba has reached out to Charlize Theron to intervene.
While local celebs are also going through their feels about the ban on the sale alcohol, most have also said they understand why the President Cyril Ramaphosa had to do it.
LOL! But that didn't stop Bonang from jokingly telling sis' Charlize to come home and help with the situation.
"Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," B said, in reference to Charlize's kick-ass character in a new Netflix show, The Old Guard.
Charlize plays Andy, an ancient warrior who leads an army of immortal soldiers in the war against evil.
Many of Bonang's fans agreed with her comment on Charlize's page,
They also asked Charlize to use her star power to help them, and maybe even collect Trevor Noah and Zozibini Tunzi on her way home.
Other celebs were having a blast on the TL, making jokes about alcohol ban 2.0.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was particularly chuffed that he had alcohol stock to last him a few months, if not the entire 2020. He also made it clear he wasn't keen on making new friends during this time.
"I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles, by the way, so do the math! 12 X 24! My favourite song currently is No new Friends by Drake and his new friends."
Other celebrities, including actress Rami Chuene, Samkelo Ndlovu and Mona Monyane, applauded the president for making a tough and unpopular decision.
These celebs said they totally understood where the decision stemmed from, and believed it was for the good of the nation.
"I am in full agreement with the president on this one. I am a responsible drinker but I am willing to not have any drink at all. The violence, the deaths. We need help SA. Alcohol is not our friend. Let's stand together in this. I hope there will be help for alcoholics," said Mona.
I get it. I totally get it. I was waiting for this.— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) July 12, 2020
There was no ways having access to alcohol wasn’t going to put an immense strain on the medical industry. Personnel are under so much pressure and are also short staffed.
Let’s just allow our peak to decline. We will be fine.
Come on South Africa, we all knew that Level3 was coming with other things. What was supposed to happen? #cyrilramaphosa— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) July 12, 2020
Hebanna i was busy playing Fifa, i just saw my G Code whatsapp group being extra friendly towards me kante niggas didnt stock up ? Hahaha.. the Ghetto!!! Leave me alone!!! #cyrilramaphosa— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 12, 2020
I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the Math!!! 12 X 24!!! My favourite song currently is "No new Friends" by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone BUCKO!!! #cyrilramaphosa #AD 🔞 https://t.co/pT6D48IRF3— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 12, 2020
I am in full agreement with the president on this one. I am a responsible drinker but I am willing to not have any drink at all. The violence, the deaths...— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 12, 2020
We need help SA. Alcohol is not our friend. Let's stand together in this.
I hope there will be help for alcoholics 🙏🏾
The reality that when alcohol became available again we had a resurgence in GBV, road accidents, rape and disorderly conduct by our citizens should resonate... don't be elitist, don't "not care". This is the only country we have...— Melanin Magic (@MonaMonyane) July 12, 2020
How do we fix it?
Truly.