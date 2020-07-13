TshisaLIVE

LOL! Bonang asks Charlize Theron to come deal with government's alcohol ban 2.0

"Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," Bonang said.

13 July 2020 - 14:00
Bonang Matheba has jokingly asked Charlize to bring her character in 'The Old Guard' to come sort out the mess.
Bonang Matheba has jokingly asked Charlize to bring her character in 'The Old Guard' to come sort out the mess.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

"Alcohol ban: The Return" has left Mzansi feeling some type of way, and the good sis Bonang Matheba has reached out to Charlize Theron to intervene.

While local celebs are also going through their feels about the ban on the sale alcohol, most have also said they understand why the President Cyril Ramaphosa had to do it.

LOL! But that didn't stop Bonang from jokingly telling sis' Charlize to come home and help with the situation.

"Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," B said, in reference to Charlize's kick-ass character in a new Netflix show, The Old Guard.

Charlize plays Andy, an ancient warrior who leads an army of immortal soldiers in the war against evil.

Screenshot from Instagram.
Screenshot from Instagram.
Image: Instagram/Charlize Theron

Many of Bonang's fans agreed with her comment on Charlize's page,

They also asked Charlize to use her star power to help them, and maybe even collect Trevor Noah and Zozibini Tunzi on her way home.

Other celebs were having a blast on the TL, making jokes about alcohol ban 2.0.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was particularly chuffed that he had alcohol stock to last him a few months, if not the entire 2020. He also made it clear he wasn't keen on making new friends during this time.

"I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles, by the way, so do the math! 12 X 24! My favourite song currently is No new Friends by Drake and his new friends."

Other celebrities, including actress Rami Chuene, Samkelo Ndlovu and Mona Monyane, applauded the president for making a tough and unpopular decision.

These celebs said they totally understood where the decision stemmed from, and  believed it was for the good of the nation.

"I am in full agreement with the president on this one. I am a responsible drinker but I am willing to not have any drink at all. The violence, the deaths. We need help SA. Alcohol is not our friend. Let's stand together in this. I hope there will be help for alcoholics," said Mona.

