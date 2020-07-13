LOL! Bonang asks Charlize Theron to come deal with government's alcohol ban 2.0

"Alcohol ban: The Return" has left Mzansi feeling some type of way, and the good sis Bonang Matheba has reached out to Charlize Theron to intervene.

While local celebs are also going through their feels about the ban on the sale alcohol, most have also said they understand why the President Cyril Ramaphosa had to do it.

LOL! But that didn't stop Bonang from jokingly telling sis' Charlize to come home and help with the situation.

"Liefie, please come home. They’ve banned liquor and we can’t leave the house after 9! Need you to Andy these people," B said, in reference to Charlize's kick-ass character in a new Netflix show, The Old Guard.

Charlize plays Andy, an ancient warrior who leads an army of immortal soldiers in the war against evil.