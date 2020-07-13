Lvovo: The debt black people get into for funerals must end in 2020
Musician Lvovo has strong opinions about black people and funerals, and has ruffled more than a few feathers.
The musician slammed the typical high expense funerals most black people choose, and said that norm needed to die with 2020.
"The debt black people go through during funerals must end in 2020. People must not even expect a plate at funerals. It's enough!"
Retweet if u think this tweet is the Gospel https://t.co/aT8fNZjvCJ— Put South Africa First (@LvovoSA) July 9, 2020
Lvovo was responding to the avalanche of negative feedback he got from people on Twitter after he insinuated that South Africans were most likely going to be the customers for outrageously priced designer coffins.
Lvovo shared his frustration about the "ridiculous" financial decisions he believes some South Africans are capable of making, like buying a Louis Vuitton coffin.
A picture of a Louis Vuitton coffin made its way to Lvovo's timeline, and he immediately slammed it, saying "stupid" South Africans were most likely to buy it.
"Stupid Africans can really buy this! I don't care what you say, we're the only nation that can do such a stupid thing," he said.