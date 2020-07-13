TshisaLIVE

Lvovo: The debt black people get into for funerals must end in 2020

13 July 2020 - 08:00
L'vovo has shared his opinions about funerals that cost a bomb.
Image: Via L'vovo's instagram

Musician Lvovo has strong opinions about black people and funerals, and has ruffled more than a few feathers. 

The musician slammed the typical high expense funerals most black people choose, and said that norm needed to die with 2020.

"The debt black people go through during funerals must end in 2020. People must not even expect a plate at funerals. It's enough!"

Lvovo was responding to the avalanche of negative feedback he got from people on Twitter after he insinuated that South Africans were most likely going to be the customers for outrageously priced designer coffins.

