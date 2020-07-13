Sama nominations reignite beef between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee

Like the Covid-19 lockdown, the beef between musos Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa doesn't look like it will end any time soon.

The pair dug up the hatchet again over the weekend when Maphorisa weighed in on the Sa Music Awards (Samas) nominees.

The top 20 shortlist for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards were revealed last Thursday, with several big omissions.

Master KG, Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi were some of the artists fans thought should have been nominated.

Maphorisa slammed the awards, saying there needed to be a change in the way artists were selected for the awards.