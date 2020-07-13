TshisaLIVE

Sama nominations reignite beef between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
13 July 2020 - 18:00
Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa threw shade at each other.
Image: Prince Kaybee Instagram (Prince Kaybee) and Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia (DJ Maphorisa)

Like the Covid-19 lockdown, the beef between musos Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa doesn't look like it will end any time soon.

The pair dug up the hatchet again over the weekend when Maphorisa weighed in on the Sa Music Awards (Samas) nominees.

The top 20 shortlist for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards were revealed last Thursday, with several big omissions.

Master KG, Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi were some of the artists fans thought should have been nominated.

Maphorisa slammed the awards, saying there needed to be a change in the way artists were selected for the awards.

Kaybee has received the most nominations so far, with his hits Gugulethu, featuring Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and SUPTA, and Fetch Your Life, featuring Msaki,  nominated in both categories.

He was watching Maphorisa's rant and hit his rival with a simple “subaweak”.

Phori was having none of it and told Prince Kaybee to go buy his masters before he speaks.

He added that he was at level: international and was not bothered about the Samas,  beyond speaking out for Limpopo artists who had been snubbed.

Kaybee had, however, already lost interest and moved on to provoking his other rival,  Cassper Nyovest.

The star had the streets in meltdown mode when he teased the visuals for his new music video, featuring a bus with Cassper's nickname on it.

As one fan pointed out, if he doesn't win at the Samas, at least Kaybee gets the award for "Pettiest Artist of the Year”.

