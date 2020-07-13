Sama nominations reignite beef between Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee
Like the Covid-19 lockdown, the beef between musos Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa doesn't look like it will end any time soon.
The pair dug up the hatchet again over the weekend when Maphorisa weighed in on the Sa Music Awards (Samas) nominees.
The top 20 shortlist for Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year awards were revealed last Thursday, with several big omissions.
Master KG, Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi were some of the artists fans thought should have been nominated.
Maphorisa slammed the awards, saying there needed to be a change in the way artists were selected for the awards.
ke sharp ka di SAMA Fuck them— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 10, 2020
We need online awards where everyone can vote and be a part of.
This thing of 5 people sitting on a table and choosing their favorite artists must end ke Masipa
its killing an african child’s dream
last year u fucked up Mlindo the vocalist
Kaybee has received the most nominations so far, with his hits Gugulethu, featuring Afro Brothers, Indlovukazi and SUPTA, and Fetch Your Life, featuring Msaki, nominated in both categories.
He was watching Maphorisa's rant and hit his rival with a simple “subaweak”.
Phori was having none of it and told Prince Kaybee to go buy his masters before he speaks.
He added that he was at level: international and was not bothered about the Samas, beyond speaking out for Limpopo artists who had been snubbed.
Nna Ke Boss wena o Slave— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) July 11, 2020
Go buy ur masters back myb we can talk
I won those things long time
We speaking international language di BET nton nton
I am tweeting behalf of limpopo artists who got cheated n the rest
I am waiting for u to Drop ur album will show u whoz weak🍿 https://t.co/oWj6VFIoDp
Kaybee had, however, already lost interest and moved on to provoking his other rival, Cassper Nyovest.
The star had the streets in meltdown mode when he teased the visuals for his new music video, featuring a bus with Cassper's nickname on it.
#HoshVisualsDroppingSoon pic.twitter.com/mC9jsXw5a9— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 11, 2020
As one fan pointed out, if he doesn't win at the Samas, at least Kaybee gets the award for "Pettiest Artist of the Year”.