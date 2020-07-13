Will & Jada: that shock interview and how we all became 'entangled'
The term “entanglement” has been trending on Twitter since Saturday, thanks to actress Jada Pinkett-Smith’s interview on the Red Table Talk with her husband, Will Smith. The Girls Trip star took herself to the table to address claims by singer August Alsina that they had a brief romantic relationship with Will’s “permission”.
Jada admitted that she did date August “about four-and-a-half years ago” when she and Will were separated.
“We were over. From there, as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.”
Will asked her to be clear about “entanglement”.
“I think you need to say clearly what happened [as far as] you and I deciding we were going to take our space and what happened? An entanglement? A relationship.”
“Yes, a relationship, absolutely,” responded Jada, who said she was in a bad place at the time of the relationship.
Like Gwyneth Paltrow coined “uncoupling” when she split from husband Chris Martin, Jada and her “entanglement” were the talk of Twitter.
Jada: Yeah, and then I got into an entanglement with August— Lelouch (@LelouchRebirth) July 11, 2020
Will: ENNNNNNTAGLEMENTTT??!?! pic.twitter.com/IlMAF15RjL
Jada : I didn’t cheat, it was an entanglement— Tomiwa (@Tom_myk) July 11, 2020
Will smith : pic.twitter.com/15vXkZ3Xn6
