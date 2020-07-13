TshisaLIVE

Will & Jada: that shock interview and how we all became 'entangled'

13 July 2020 - 05:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2017 BET Awards together.
August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2017 BET Awards together.
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The term “entanglement” has been trending on Twitter since Saturday, thanks to actress Jada Pinkett-Smith’s interview on the Red Table Talk with her husband, Will Smith. The Girls Trip star took herself to the table to address claims by singer August Alsina that they had a brief romantic relationship with Will’s “permission”.

Jada admitted that she did date August “about four-and-a-half years ago” when she and Will were separated. 

“We were over. From there, as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” 

Will asked her to be clear about “entanglement”.

“I think you need to say clearly what happened [as far as] you and I deciding we were going to take our space and what happened? An entanglement? A relationship.”

“Yes, a relationship, absolutely,” responded Jada, who said she was in a bad place at the time of the relationship. 

Like Gwyneth Paltrow coined “uncoupling” when she split from husband Chris Martin, Jada and her “entanglement” were the talk of Twitter.

