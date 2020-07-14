TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night

The star has also hit back at shade thrown his way for posing in a private jet

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 July 2020 - 13:00
Black Coffee is back on tour.
Black Coffee is back on tour.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

After being locked down for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, DJ Black Coffee will resume his international tour on Tuesday night with a performance on the French Riviera.

The star will celebrate the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez, alongside Themba (DJ Euphonik).

The pair jetted off to the region and posted snaps on Monday and Tuesday of the local sights and sounds of the area.

According to the region's tourism authorities, the area was opened to non-European tourists and performers from July 1.

Shellona also confirmed that it was open for business from Tuesday, saying the kitchens were ready and everyone was excited.

The star recently posted a snap of himself in a private jet, alongside the caption “short left”.

However the snap was criticised by controversial Twitter account Tracy Zille, who claimed “only a black person can pose in a private plane that they don't own and feel good”.

Black Coffee was not having any of it and hit back at the account.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Levels! Black Coffee shows off his luxurious ride

No, haai... re khaphile wena mo life'ng grootman!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Black Coffee stake in Gallo puts a new spin on record labels for musicians

DJ Black Coffee's stake in Gallo Music Investments marks a seismic change in the local music industry, promising to revolutionise the relationship ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Somizi is here for Black Coffee’s spicy clapbacks

Black Coffee is the king of clap backs though!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Black Coffee has now raised more than R500k for Covid-19 relief

Black Coffee has now raised over half a million for Covid-19 relief
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter TshisaLIVE
  5. Balloons, bats and Barbie: 7 snaps inside Kairo’s glam 5th birthday party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X