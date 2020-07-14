Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night
The star has also hit back at shade thrown his way for posing in a private jet
After being locked down for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic, DJ Black Coffee will resume his international tour on Tuesday night with a performance on the French Riviera.
The star will celebrate the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez, alongside Themba (DJ Euphonik).
The pair jetted off to the region and posted snaps on Monday and Tuesday of the local sights and sounds of the area.
According to the region's tourism authorities, the area was opened to non-European tourists and performers from July 1.
Shellona also confirmed that it was open for business from Tuesday, saying the kitchens were ready and everyone was excited.
The star recently posted a snap of himself in a private jet, alongside the caption “short left”.
However the snap was criticised by controversial Twitter account Tracy Zille, who claimed “only a black person can pose in a private plane that they don't own and feel good”.
Black Coffee was not having any of it and hit back at the account.