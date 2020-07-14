Gauteng government responds to K.O's claims about 'violating' Covid-19 video

Rapper K.O has announced he intends to go ahead with a lawsuit against the Gauteng government after it allegedly repurposed an animated video clip that featured characters he believes resembles him and his former Cashtime crew without their consent.

The clip was used in a campaign to raise awareness around the Covid-19 pandemic.

K.O declared his intentions to take legal action against the provincial government on Monday after he saw the video clip shared by its official Twitter account, and said he felt "violated" by it.

He later took to Twitter to confirm the matter would be dealt with by his legal team.

"Thanks everyone for sharing your input and support regarding the repurposed clip that’s making the rounds on socials. Matter is now in the capable hands of our legal team. Much love."

The original video done by Phaatoons in 2015 was meant to promote an event and painted the entertainers as kings of "nice time". The video posted by the provincial government's Twitter account was allegedly edited to convey a different message.