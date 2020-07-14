IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in Mpumalanga!
While Skeem Saam viewers have no doubt that Kwaito has a lot of “trashy” behaviour when it comes to relationships, they haven't been able to figure out exactly who he is in an entanglement with and who he's actually in love with.
The popular entanglement term, as made famous by Jada Pinkett-Smith and her Red Table Talk show, has been described as a “mock relationship” by tweeps. It is apparently something that looks like a relationship, smells and even tastes like real love but it is actually a 'situationship' where only one party knows the real deal.
So fans have been trying to figure out if Kwaito is in love with Glenda or Lizzy. The obvious choice would be Lizzy since he's actually chosen her over Glenda before. However, now that he's actually cheating on her with Glenda (again) fans are not too sure.
The problem is no-one can say for certain that Glenda is the one that Kwaito truly loves because currently her cellphone number is saved as “Thabo Maputla” and even though he may be spending his birthday weekend with her instead of Lizzy he's still hiding her like a bad STI.
Kwaito entanglements are really confusing for fans but they are obvs here for the drama!
Lebone entanglement ya #SkeemSaam 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/gDEe9U4zvu— JUSTUS 🤲🙏 ➐ (@NgwatoMokone) July 13, 2020
Kwaito is doing the same thing he did while he was with Gleda cheating on her with Lizzy, now he's with Lizzy and cheating on her with Glenda #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/xXr6uDBFjF— Magasman (@SebataThwaneSK) July 13, 2020
We always thought that Tbose was the cheating type like we think light skin guys are the cheating type.— Nolly Nasty Clothing™❁ (@NollyNasty) July 13, 2020
Look at God showing us kwaito can do it best. Ba Kae bo tall dark and handsome I want to advise them#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/MYPfJSUfW1
Kwaito is actually more happier when she's with Glenda. He must do the right thing. #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/iXsV3Fw5UH— 🇿🇦 Calvin 🇿🇦 (@RealCal22) July 13, 2020
I thought the team waz loosing but gents relax kwaito got us #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/dQAqnDs3HX— Elder Mutah (@Joe_muta) July 13, 2020
Lizy wena tlameile o bophe lephondo bcz this past weekend Glenda got into an entanglement with Kwaito.....#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/54h0d0hquZ— Your Boy Nextdoor (@Sthabalala_ZA) July 13, 2020
Tell Kwaito to leave the entanglement game to the likes of Marothi cause clearly it's not his thing. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/u57KNLKbjR— Ndi Mushavhi Buba (@MphiloRembu) July 13, 2020
The “Entanglement” continues... #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/H1kBWtRMRg— Clement Maosa (@clementmaosa) July 13, 2020