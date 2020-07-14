Khanyi Mbau confused by bizarre #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trend: 'To who?'
Nobody was more confused that Khanyi Mbau on Tuesday morning when she woke up to find her name trending because of a bizarre announcement about an engagement she had no idea had happened.
Tweeps have been toying with celebrities on the TL recently and Khanyi was the latest victim of their baseless tweets. It seemed to be a game that “past midnight” Twitter users are into, where they create a rumour and run with it.
Poor Khanyi was so confused.
“Woke up to this #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trending! What's going on? How am I engaged? To whom? To what?” she asked.
WOKE UP TO THIS 👇🏽 #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged TRENDING! WHATS GOING ON? How am I ENGAGED? To whom ? To what?— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 14, 2020
Khanyi never actually got a straight answer and even though the hashtag is topping the Twitter trends list, it is mainly because people are just as confused as Khanyi.
Mostly because Khanyi made a shocking announcement just last week that she and longtime boyfriend Tebogo recently called it quits. In an Instagram post Khanyi said she and Tebogo had failed to make their relationship work a second time around.
“A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain seasons to pass,” she explained.
Check out some of the reactions below.
#KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged— NTAKADZENI● (@mabailantakadz1) July 14, 2020
If u missed it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QkXRQWUFBb
Where the engagement pictures at ? Was there Lamborghini involved? #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged pic.twitter.com/7bBzZi2p42— Mellz (@Mellz_future) July 14, 2020
Am sure am not the only one who believed this trend and at the same time confused 😑😅😅#KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged pic.twitter.com/ECWdvpcYBi— The_Chairman_Is_Here (@Mix0214) July 14, 2020
Incase you're wondering who she's engaged to, it's me #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged pic.twitter.com/2JjGtmrbs5— Mangosuthu (@Zavolo_manyosi) July 14, 2020
#KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged. Aike i thought i was sleeping but no i see this. Who is this mystery Guy🤔 pic.twitter.com/jZLiSiPOE2— I N T L🌍Shandis® (@OfficialMtoto1) July 13, 2020
I cnt wait for her to wake up so we can give her the good news! #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged pic.twitter.com/m3PEYqZaaU— kemosabe (@0breezee1) July 13, 2020