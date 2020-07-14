Khanyi Mbau confused by bizarre #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trend: 'To who?'

Nobody was more confused that Khanyi Mbau on Tuesday morning when she woke up to find her name trending because of a bizarre announcement about an engagement she had no idea had happened.

Tweeps have been toying with celebrities on the TL recently and Khanyi was the latest victim of their baseless tweets. It seemed to be a game that “past midnight” Twitter users are into, where they create a rumour and run with it.

Poor Khanyi was so confused.

“Woke up to this #KhanyiMbauGetsEngaged trending! What's going on? How am I engaged? To whom? To what?” she asked.