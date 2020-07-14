TshisaLIVE

Lady Zamar: Imagine keeping quiet because your career depends on you not causing a scene!

'Sexual violations swept under the carpet for appearances or for careers. That’s our reality here,' she said.

14 July 2020 - 08:00
Lady Zamar won't be silenced.
Image: Gallo Images / Dereck Green

Songstress Lady Zamar recently took to social media to slam abusive men and sexual predators.

In a series of tweets, the singer elaborated on why she believes being a woman in SA is an “extreme sport”, and said men need to do better to protect women and children.

There are way too many abusive boyfriends, husbands, friends in this country. Every single day we’re fighting gender-based violence. If it’s not that, we’re terrorising victims for speaking out, protecting rapists or being rape apologists. 'No' means no and it won’t change.

“No-one wants to face the ugly truth that they probably know someone who has been raped or has raped. For years I couldn’t deal with the idea of rape. Women who have been violated are portrayed as broken or damaged goods because the stigma of speaking up about rape continues,” Lady Zamar tweeted.

The singer also spoke about how fear is used to imprison victims in abusive situations, and how abusers have mastered the skill of masking abuse with affectionate things.

Fear is powerful. Make a woman feel afraid to leave because of anything and she won’t. Abusers know what they’re doing. They’re no mindless idiots wearing labels. They take their time to create the right environment of abuse and usually they are the most loved people to everyone else.”

Lady Zamar also shared her thoughts on the price of fame and the court of public opinion.

Read that lengthy thread below.

