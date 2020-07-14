Lady Zamar: Imagine keeping quiet because your career depends on you not causing a scene!
'Sexual violations swept under the carpet for appearances or for careers. That’s our reality here,' she said.
Songstress Lady Zamar recently took to social media to slam abusive men and sexual predators.
In a series of tweets, the singer elaborated on why she believes being a woman in SA is an “extreme sport”, and said men need to do better to protect women and children.
“There are way too many abusive boyfriends, husbands, friends in this country. Every single day we’re fighting gender-based violence. If it’s not that, we’re terrorising victims for speaking out, protecting rapists or being rape apologists. 'No' means no and it won’t change.
“No-one wants to face the ugly truth that they probably know someone who has been raped or has raped. For years I couldn’t deal with the idea of rape. Women who have been violated are portrayed as broken or damaged goods because the stigma of speaking up about rape continues,” Lady Zamar tweeted.
The singer also spoke about how fear is used to imprison victims in abusive situations, and how abusers have mastered the skill of masking abuse with affectionate things.
“Fear is powerful. Make a woman feel afraid to leave because of anything and she won’t. Abusers know what they’re doing. They’re no mindless idiots wearing labels. They take their time to create the right environment of abuse and usually they are the most loved people to everyone else.”
People talk a lot of ignorance on social media.. if you’ve ever been in an abusive relationship you know what It feels like to be terrorized..every moment of every day you live in fear.. you could be the president of a country but when ure around that person you feel like nothing— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 12, 2020
It comes back in bursts of utter fury, anger and sometimes despair and deep sadness.. I feel for all women going thru this.. https://t.co/H1sDn8IiqX— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 12, 2020
Imagine being told to keep quiet coz your career depends on you not causing a scene?— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 12, 2020
Lady Zamar also shared her thoughts on the price of fame and the court of public opinion.
Popular opinion becomes the rule.. say someone creates a false story that’s got 2% facts and 98% fiction people will most likely believe fiction coz it’s better and easier.. fame favors those with no conscious or concept of consequence.. you act and get hype and cloat..— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 11, 2020
Also nothing lasts forever.. so that’s that.— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 11, 2020
No one is prepared for fame or being well known or being known for something.
Some of us like me choose our battles carefully, sometimes not alone coz it’s tempting to answer everything..but you weigh your opinions and choose.
Some of us put our big girl panties on.. cry and shout and cuss in private.. go thru all the motions where only the people that know and care for us on a personal level can see.. I’m a total cry baby and I’m sensitive AF..— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 11, 2020
But come back here and smile and KEEP IT MOVING❤️
I’ve wanted to from the beginning hun..I’ve wanted to be that girl but what would it serve in the end? I’d rather people hate me than sell myself short like that.. The record can’t be set straight on social media babe.. eventually I will,my way at my own time..when I’m ready to❤️ https://t.co/rpIJejnboo— MIYA KHAI (@Lady_Zamar) July 11, 2020