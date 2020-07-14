TshisaLIVE

Mlamli Mangcala discharged from hospital after Covid-19 battle

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 July 2020 - 14:00
Mlamli Mangcala is recovering after being hospitalised with Covid-19.
Mlamli Mangcala is recovering after being hospitalised with Covid-19.
Image: Mlamli Mangcala's Facebook

After spending several weeks in hospital, including four or five days on oxygen in an intensive care unit, former The Queen actor Mlamli Mangcala is back home and in high spirits.

The star was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month after struggling to breathe and when he was unable to walk.

He underwent treatment and was told he had developed bilateral pneumonia, in addition to Covid-19. He said he had lost more than 27kg because of the illness.

The star has since been on the road to recovery, sharing his journey with fans on Facebook, and he returned home this past weekend.

Home sweet home, no place like home,” he captioned a picture of himself surrounded by loved ones.

Home sweet home, no place like home.

Posted by Mlamli Mangcala on Sunday, July 12, 2020

The star has been holding discussions with several experts to raise awareness about the coronavirus, and opened up about his own treatment.

He said the best thing people could do is boost their immune system until they show symptoms that could be treated.

The star was flooded with messages of support and prayer after he posted a video of himself on oxygen last month.

He pleaded with fans to take the virus seriously, and said at one point he feared the worst.

“I thought I am gone ... this will be it. I am not going to get out of this one”.

WATCH | 'I didn't see myself surviving' - Mlamli Mangcala details Covid-19 battle in ICU

Fans pray for 'The Queen' star battling Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I wouldn't wish this on my enemies' - Sthandiwe Kgoroge details Covid-19 battle

"I don't even have enemies but if i did,i wouldn't wish this on them."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA clears the air on claims his Covid-19 bombshell was a 'publicity stunt'

"Go to the mall, lick the elevator buttons, wait five days and come tell me about paid promo," he told a follower.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Abdul Khoza tests positive for Covid-19: There's nothing to fear

Abdul said he's only experienced mild symptoms so far
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter TshisaLIVE
  5. Balloons, bats and Barbie: 7 snaps inside Kairo’s glam 5th birthday party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X