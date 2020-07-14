Mlamli Mangcala discharged from hospital after Covid-19 battle

After spending several weeks in hospital, including four or five days on oxygen in an intensive care unit, former The Queen actor Mlamli Mangcala is back home and in high spirits.

The star was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month after struggling to breathe and when he was unable to walk.

He underwent treatment and was told he had developed bilateral pneumonia, in addition to Covid-19. He said he had lost more than 27kg because of the illness.

The star has since been on the road to recovery, sharing his journey with fans on Facebook, and he returned home this past weekend.

“Home sweet home, no place like home,” he captioned a picture of himself surrounded by loved ones.