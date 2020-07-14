Nomzamo Mbatha signs massive international deal with Beyoncé's PR team

Coming to America 2 actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently turned 30, and as part of the celebrations, it's been confirmed that she had signed with prestigious international artist management company Schure Media Group.

The company handles publicity for a number of big names, including Beyoncé.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Nomzamo to the Schure Media Group. We are honored to have this beautiful talent join our roster, where stars become family,” Beyoncé's publicist and Schure Media Group founder Yvette Noel-Schure said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.

It comes just days after Nomzamo also signed to one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency.

Speaking on the deal, Nomzamo said Yvette was "a woman raised by the beautiful soul and sun of Grenada, whose work ethic I have admired for a very long time."

"She understands what it means to step into the world and claim all that is there to harvest. She believes in the soul, the person and their God-given vision. I am honored to cross this huge pond and moment with her holding my other hand and bringing the vision to life.”