Nomzamo Mbatha signs massive international deal with Beyoncé's PR team
Coming to America 2 actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently turned 30, and as part of the celebrations, it's been confirmed that she had signed with prestigious international artist management company Schure Media Group.
The company handles publicity for a number of big names, including Beyoncé.
“It is a pleasure to welcome Nomzamo to the Schure Media Group. We are honored to have this beautiful talent join our roster, where stars become family,” Beyoncé's publicist and Schure Media Group founder Yvette Noel-Schure said in a statement to TshisaLIVE.
It comes just days after Nomzamo also signed to one of the world's biggest talent agencies, Creative Artists Agency.
Speaking on the deal, Nomzamo said Yvette was "a woman raised by the beautiful soul and sun of Grenada, whose work ethic I have admired for a very long time."
"She understands what it means to step into the world and claim all that is there to harvest. She believes in the soul, the person and their God-given vision. I am honored to cross this huge pond and moment with her holding my other hand and bringing the vision to life.”
Nomzamo took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her feelings about her birthday and how grateful she is for all she has.
"I can’t tell you when last I had a birthday where there was a cake and candles on it, people singing and me closing my eyes to make a wish and blow out my candles. A simple act of a tradition," she said.
The actress admitted she was a tad nervous about this new chapter of her life, but said she knows that she can only go up from here.
"In every way, I was feeling nervous about this new turn. I felt ill prepared for it because I still have so many things I’m trying to grow out of and just wanting to show up as the best version of myself, for myself, the people around me. And with the way things are going, to show up in the world unafraid of the trajectory of my life and the rooms I now sit in. As always, to do it scared anyway!"
