Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu 'completely healed' after Covid-19 diagnosis

A prayer campaign was launched to offer support to the preacher and on Tuesday the campaign's leader, Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, told TshisaLIVE that Makamu had made a full recovery.

“As the president of the Church Mandate Turn Around Movement, I would like to thank you all for all the support and prayers. God is good, Bishop I Makamu is completely healed today.”

He said that Makamu was “in a bad way” when they first spoke last week, but was in better health on Monday and told the pastor that he was healed.

Mboro took to Facebook last week to pray for Makamu and hailed his friend's 'positive affect on many lives”.

“I stand in the gap for Bishop Israel Makamu because he has a very positive effect on many lives. I trust God that he'll intervene in three days. Bishop Israel Makamu will be healed. I call upon all those who have benefited from his ministry to support and stand in the gap for his healing.”