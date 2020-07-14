TshisaLIVE

Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu 'completely healed' after Covid-19 diagnosis

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 July 2020 - 15:00
Rea Tsotella's Bishop Makamu tested positive for Covid-19.
Rea Tsotella's Bishop Makamu tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Moja Love via Twitter

Several days after Bishop Israel Makamu revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the host of Rea Tsotella has apparently “completely healed” from the deadly virus.

The Moja Love reality TV star told Daily Sun last week that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after a few days of not feeling well.

A prayer campaign was launched to offer support to the preacher and on Tuesday the campaign's leader, Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, told TshisaLIVE that Makamu had made a full recovery.

“As the president of the Church Mandate Turn Around Movement, I would like to thank you all for all the support and prayers. God is good, Bishop I Makamu is completely healed today.”

He said that Makamu was “in a bad way” when they first spoke last week, but was in better health on Monday and told the pastor that he was healed.

Mboro took to Facebook last week to pray for Makamu and hailed his friend's 'positive affect on many lives”.

“I stand in the gap for Bishop Israel Makamu because he has a very positive effect on many lives. I trust God that he'll intervene in three days. Bishop Israel Makamu will be healed. I call upon all those who have benefited from his ministry to support and stand in the gap for his healing.”

#BishopIsraelMakamugetwell Watch: Prophet Mboro Motsoeneng prays for Bishop Israel Makamu live on his Facebook...

Posted by ProphetMboro Times on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Mboro also asked for “spiritual and physical healing” for himself and his family.

Bishop Makamu's management told TshisaLIVE that they could not comment on his health at the moment and would issue a statement in due course.

Meanwhile, the star has been sharing sermons on Facebook, giving his followers tips on surviving the pandemic.

MORE

IN MEMES | #ReaTsotella fans want Bishop gone: He never solves anything!

'This is not the show I was expecting'
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

AKA clears the air on claims his Covid-19 bombshell was a 'publicity stunt'

"Go to the mall, lick the elevator buttons, wait five days and come tell me about paid promo," he told a follower.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Abdul Khoza tests positive for Covid-19: There's nothing to fear

Abdul said he's only experienced mild symptoms so far
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Here's the video that left K.O feeling 'violated' by the Gauteng government

K.O threatens legal action after Gauteng province Twitter posts alleged 'unsavoury' video of him and Cashtime crew.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter TshisaLIVE
  5. Balloons, bats and Barbie: 7 snaps inside Kairo’s glam 5th birthday party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X