Rea Tsotella host Bishop Makamu 'completely healed' after Covid-19 diagnosis
Several days after Bishop Israel Makamu revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the host of Rea Tsotella has apparently “completely healed” from the deadly virus.
The Moja Love reality TV star told Daily Sun last week that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after a few days of not feeling well.
A prayer campaign was launched to offer support to the preacher and on Tuesday the campaign's leader, Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, told TshisaLIVE that Makamu had made a full recovery.
“As the president of the Church Mandate Turn Around Movement, I would like to thank you all for all the support and prayers. God is good, Bishop I Makamu is completely healed today.”
He said that Makamu was “in a bad way” when they first spoke last week, but was in better health on Monday and told the pastor that he was healed.
Mboro took to Facebook last week to pray for Makamu and hailed his friend's 'positive affect on many lives”.
“I stand in the gap for Bishop Israel Makamu because he has a very positive effect on many lives. I trust God that he'll intervene in three days. Bishop Israel Makamu will be healed. I call upon all those who have benefited from his ministry to support and stand in the gap for his healing.”
Mboro also asked for “spiritual and physical healing” for himself and his family.
Bishop Makamu's management told TshisaLIVE that they could not comment on his health at the moment and would issue a statement in due course.
Meanwhile, the star has been sharing sermons on Facebook, giving his followers tips on surviving the pandemic.