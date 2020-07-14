Uzalo’s Thuthuka Mthembu on her TV wedding in the times of Covid-19

Thuthuka told TshisaLIVE the storyline was filled with emotion, but her character's relationship with Sbonelo had always been turbulent.

“The entire relationship on its own has been very turbulent. It has been such an emotional journey for Nonka from the start and this was just an extension of that,” she explained.

The wedding took place during the global Covid-19 pandemic and the show's creators went some way to show this, having guests keep social distancing and wearing masks.

Thuthuka admitted that plans for the wedding had to be changed because of the virus, and said they now better reflected what the whole nation was going through.

“There are a lot less people than originally planned. There is a lot of social distancing, masks and even sanitising before we get the rings. This is the new normal and we have to reflect that on the show.”