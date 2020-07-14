TshisaLIVE

Uzalo’s Thuthuka Mthembu on her TV wedding in the times of Covid-19

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
14 July 2020 - 11:00
The 'Uzalo' wedding was filled with drama.
Image: Uzalo/ SABC1

Fans of hit SABC1 soapie Uzalo witnessed a wedding with a difference on Monday when the show's Nonka tied the knot with Sbonelo.

The handsome smooth-talker had managed to manipulate both Nonka, played by Thuthuka Mthembu, and Philile (Tee Xaba), into accepting his marriage proposals, causing some real drama.

Sbonelo is in love with both women and is not willing to let either of them go, much to the distress of many.

Thuthuka told TshisaLIVE the storyline was filled with emotion, but her character's relationship with Sbonelo had always been turbulent.

“The entire relationship on its own has been very turbulent. It has been such an emotional journey for Nonka from the start and this was just an extension of that,” she explained.

The wedding took place during the global Covid-19 pandemic and the show's creators went some way to show this, having guests keep social distancing and wearing masks.

Thuthuka admitted that plans for the wedding had to be changed because of the virus, and said they now better reflected what the whole nation was going through.

“There are a lot less people than originally planned. There is a lot of social distancing, masks and even sanitising before we get the rings. This is the new normal and we have to reflect that on the show.”

