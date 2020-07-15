AKA takes aim: The music industry has been left for dead by the government

Rapper AKA has expressed his disappointment at how “OGs” in the music industry have failed to step up to leadership roles and assist artists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapper took to Twitter to lambaste the “absolute void of leadership” he's seen since the coronavirus arrived in SA.

“All these people we call “OG’s” in the music industry are quiet as f*** with regards to how to lead us during this pandemic. An absolute void of leadership. What is to become of our artists and their livelihoods?” he asked.

A follower of the rapper, assuming that AKA was referring specifically to veteran artists, replied that the OG had no power, as their hands were tied as well. AKA explained that he was actually referring to leaders in the business and government side of the industry. The ones with all the power, influence and money to affect real changes.

“I’m talking about the ones in high positions in government. High positions in multi national companies. With numerous tenders. Enriching themselves,” he said.