AKA takes aim: The music industry has been left for dead by the government

“If we don’t do something serious, the arts will also be a casualty of this pandemic,” said Kiernan.

15 July 2020 - 15:00
Rapper AKA has called out the government for the 'void' in leadership where the arts are concerned.
Image: Via Instagram/AKA/Blaq Smith

Rapper AKA has expressed his disappointment at how “OGs” in the music industry have failed to step up to leadership roles and assist artists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rapper took to Twitter to lambaste the “absolute void of leadership” he's seen since the coronavirus arrived in SA.

All these people we call “OG’s” in the music industry are quiet as f*** with regards to how to lead us during this pandemic. An absolute void of leadership. What is to become of our artists and their livelihoods?” he asked.

A follower of the rapper, assuming that AKA was referring specifically to veteran artists, replied that the OG had no power, as their hands were tied as well. AKA explained that he was actually referring to leaders in the business and government side of the industry. The ones with all the power, influence and money to affect real changes.

I’m talking about the ones in high positions in government. High positions in multi national companies. With numerous tenders. Enriching themselves,” he said.

AKA said he is convinced “the entire music industry has been left for dead by the government”.

The rapper went on by engaging the spokesperson to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, Masechaba Ndlovu. He said the recent gazetting of the reopening of arts and cultural spaces provided greatly for sports but didn't do justice to the performing arts.

AKA questioned what plans, if any, existed to ensure that the pandemic doesn't completely cripple artist.

“80% of this document refers to sports and guidelines pertaining to sports. Where is a clear plan for the preservation of the arts and those dependent on the arts for their survival?” he asked.

Masechaba responded, saying: “Remember that we are still under a national state of disaster. When the minister is ready to pronounce on specific subsectors, as per the Disaster Management Act, he will do so accordingly. For now, the latest gazetted directions are clear.”

Read the rest of their engagement below.

