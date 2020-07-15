Amapiano DJ and dancer 'Papers 707' dies at age 42
Popular amapiano DJ and dancer Vusi “Papers 707" Mabuza has died at the age of 42.
The star died in hospital on Wednesday morning after being admitted to hospital for gout.
Mabuza's death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by his long-time friend and collaborator, Thapelo “Thabza Da DJ” Ranko, who said he was heartbroken by the news.
“He was in hospital for gout. I was with him last week and he was struggling with his condition. I spoke to him yesterday and he was in high spirits. It came as a shock to us all and we really don't know what to think at the moment. There are so many emotions.”
He said he would remember Vusi as a “caring and loving guy who always went out of his way to help everyone have a good time”.
“He was so loving. It is such a loss to us, as his friends, but also to the industry.”
Hailed as one of the pioneers of amapiano in Mzansi, Vusi was popular in the genre, producing several tracks that filled dance floors.
Last month he released a mixtape with Thabza Da DJ called the Lockdown Medication Vol 2.
Friends and fans flooded social media with messages of condolence and posts remembering the star.
Several users posted videos of him dancing, capturing his love for life and music.
