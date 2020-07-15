Cassper shoots down suggestions he is at the same level as Drake
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has shrugged off comparisons with Drake, telling a fan that he does not think he is at the same level as the international superstar.
It all started when the follower rolled into Cassper's mentions and asked if he thought the two musos were on the same level.
Cassper responded by saying that Drake is the biggest artist in the world and he was just being himself.
No i don't. Drake is the biggest artist in the world and i am just Cassper Nyovest. https://t.co/HZGOUXwFQ2— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 14, 2020
One fan suggested that Cassper would probably be on the same level as Drake, or higher, if he was from America, and said SA limited its artists.
Cassper was obvs feeling the argument and said they were “the facts” of the matter.
Cassper is not the first SA rapper to be compared with Drake.
His rival AKA earlier this year took shots at the God's Plan muso, laughing off Drake's “love” of wrestling and asking whether he had ever been in a wrestling ring like him.
“Why would I be mad? I’ve been in a WWE ring ... Drake hasn’t.”
Nasty C also had the streets buzzing when he offered to battle the international superstar last month.
Responding to Dream Team Trey's question of who would be able to give Drake a run for his money in an online verzuz battle, Nasty C put up his hand and made it clear he was a contender.