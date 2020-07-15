Connie Chiume talks beating imposter syndrome overseas and making a mark

"Forty-three years: that's how long I have been in the industry. That's why I don't doubt who or what I am. At this point, it's more than clear that I have what it takes to make it and maintain it," Connie Chiume says as we begin our chat about her life and career.

The veteran actress who has recently hogged headlines for making the cut to be on an upcoming Beyoncé film Black is King, is making her mark on the international market.

Still, she admits there are moments where she feels "imposter syndrome" trying to creep in.

"I was actually numb when I realised what a big deal Black Panther was, but they cast me and I decided: 'you know what, I am not going there like an inferior actress from South Africa.'

"I mean the director saw my audition and cast me, out of thousands of people - not only [from] Africa but [all over] the world. So this wasn't luck, he chose me and I knew: this is my time."