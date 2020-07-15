Enhle Mbali gets real about being hurt & revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19
“People lie in your name's sake. They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission,” Enhle said.
Actress Enhle Mbali has opened up about the emotional turmoil she has faced over the past three years, also revealing that she has tested positive for Covid-19.
Enhle took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a lengthy note to herself, giving her followers a glimpse into her state of mind.
“The last 3 years have been testing. Emotionally, physically and mentally. I have been through so many life changes and I’m grateful as the universe continues to show me my greatness, even when it was being viciously stripped away from me, and non existent finish lines were being drawn on the ground and removed just before I reach them, the spirit of hopelessness would knock at my door reminding me of my unhappiness.”
The actress, who is going through a divorce from DJ Black Coffee, revealed that due to all the changes she's had to adjust to in her personal life, she's had to introspect more seriously to figure out why she wasn't her own highest priority.
The actress mentioned that the recent, now-deleted viral conversation between Jada Pinkett-Smith and her hubby Will Smith, also made her realise that people have treated her the way they have because she “allowed” it.
“I was listening to Jada and understood for the first time how we allow people to treat us the way they do. I have always known I am not a victim and don’t act the part, but now more than ever I understand no-one else gives permission but yourself. People lie in your name's sake. They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission,” Enhle said.
The mother of two also revealed that, despite how careful she has been, she had tested positive for Covid-19.
She said that Monday was difficult and she thought her chest would give in. However, the actress said she believes that she will heal and has sought help.
Read her full post below.
