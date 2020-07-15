'I was out cold, shivering': Gail and Kabelo Mabalane on testing positive for Covid-19

Kabelo and Gail Mabalane are the latest celebs to reveal they have tested positive for Covid-19, opening up about their journey on social media.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm the news and urge followers to take the coronavirus seriously.

Kabelo said he was diagnosed two weeks ago after experiencing fatigue and cold shivers.

“I think it is due to me training quite a lot and stress. Training at high intensity compromised my immune system, which made me susceptible to contracting the virus. I started having weird symptoms - a burning sensation in my eyes and nose. Sunday was the day it started getting hectic. I was out cold, shivering,” Kabelo said.

Gail helped nurse him during his quarantine, but a week later contracted the virus herself.

“Our symptoms were not very similar. I had severe headaches and shortness of breath. I panicked and started worrying about the kids,” she said, adding that she was reassured after a conversation with doctors.