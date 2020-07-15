IN MEMES | Fans can't get over Gomora’s Zodwa & her ‘Papa Penny English’
Ever listened to someone totally butcher the English language, but to your surprise you understand what they are saying? Well, that is exactly what Gomora's Zodwa has been serving fans.
Zodwa loves speaking English, despite the fact that she doesn't know the language all that well. Unlike Tsonga disco music icon Papa Penny, who has proudly admitted he doesn't care to speak the language properly until white people speak his home language fluently, Zodwa is absolutely oblivious to the fact that her English is not quite right.
The township mama (played brilliantly by Sana Mchunu) is the loud-mouthed, word-slurring, trouble-making, recovering drunk mother of Teddy. She is a proud woman and won't let English stand in her way of shining. With every episode, fans are convinced she's writing her own script because she keeps topping her own bar.
On Tuesday, Zodwa left fans howling after she gave Gladys sound advice but used her "special effects" English.
"A Satan doesn't change its spot," she said.
Fans interpreted the saying to be a modified version of "a leopard never changes its spots", but just went with it.
However, when she said "this child is not a child", they were left in stitches!
Check out the reactions below:
I think #Zodwa is ready to release her own dictionary and proverbs book #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Y3sp0L4MKc— #TT_KING_OF_FOLLOW_BACK (@tshepothage89tt) July 14, 2020
"A satan never changes his spots" ~ Zodwa #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/Oe1zC33nYK— UNcaptured-UNpAiD (@Zah_Khanyile) July 14, 2020
Gladys : Zodwa Keng Ka Wena— Ofentse Sean Lewis (@seanepicc) July 14, 2020
Zodwa: This Child Is Not A Child #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/mfMXszGguK
Gladys : Zodwa Keng Ka Wena— Ofentse Sean Lewis (@seanepicc) July 14, 2020
Zodwa: This Child Is Not A Child #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/mfMXszGguK
"A satan never changes it's spots" - Zodwa #gomoramzansi #gomora pic.twitter.com/XvJKzrosKa— IG: Imbalikazi (@HouseOfMSquared) July 14, 2020
“This child is not a child”⚰️😂😂 #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/YSpZ59aL74— Karabo Rithuri 🐐 (@Karabo_Rithuri1) July 14, 2020
Zodwa has no peace shame💔💔💔😂😂😂 so early #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/PhPV8QaleB— Jessica Mashishi (@JessicaMashish1) July 14, 2020