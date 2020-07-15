TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans can't get over Gomora’s Zodwa & her ‘Papa Penny English’

15 July 2020 - 10:00
Sana Mchunu plays Zodwa, who is Teddy's mother on 'Gomora'.
Image: Instagram/Sana Mchunu

Ever listened to someone totally butcher the English language, but to your surprise you understand what they are saying? Well, that is exactly what Gomora's Zodwa has been serving fans.

Zodwa loves speaking English, despite the fact that she doesn't know the language all that well. Unlike Tsonga disco music icon Papa Penny, who has proudly admitted he doesn't care to speak the language properly until white people speak his home language fluently, Zodwa is absolutely oblivious to the fact that her English is not quite right.

The township mama (played brilliantly by Sana Mchunu) is the loud-mouthed, word-slurring, trouble-making, recovering drunk mother of Teddy. She is a proud woman and won't let English stand in her way of shining. With every episode, fans are convinced she's writing her own script because she keeps topping her own bar.

On Tuesday, Zodwa left fans howling after she gave Gladys sound advice but used her "special effects" English.

"A Satan doesn't change its spot," she said.

Fans interpreted the saying to be a modified version of "a leopard never changes its spots", but just went with it.

However, when she said "this child is not a child", they were left in stitches!

Check out the reactions below:

