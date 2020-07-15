LISTEN | I’m not leaving to play Shaka Zulu - Muzi Mthabela on 'Isibaya' exit

“There is absolutely no truth that I am going to play Shaka Zulu. As far as I know, (producers) Bomb Shelter haven't cast for the show. We have never talked about me playing Shaka. Nothing is confirmed and I don't have any offers,” he said.

He believes the story of Shaka should be told, and said it would be the highlight of his career to play the king.

“It is very important to play historical figures because sometimes we need to separate facts from fiction, even though movies are primarily fiction and facts are dramatised in a new way. There have been a lot of facts, fiction and myth surrounding Shaka Zulu, and a lot has not been said yet.”

Opening up about his exit from Isibaya, Muzi said he was hesitant to leave Duma behind but the “timing felt right” for him to grow.

"I never really wanted to leave the show but a good opportunity came in the form of another show to play the lead, a very good character. It is a very good move for me as an artist. It is important to be able to do other shows so you can grow,” he explained.

