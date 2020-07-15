Rachel Kolisi: 'Racism in SA schools is alive'

Rachel Kolisi is determined to be at the forefront of conversations around ending racism in schools, a matter close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, Rachel expressed her disgust about racism continuing to thrive in schools.

Rachel said she knew for a fact that racism was "alive" in schools because her own children had made her aware of this in their schools.

“Racism in SA schools is alive. All four of my children go to different schools. So far two have brought racism to light. I don’t believe any parent or student should rest until there is serious action taken.”

She said: “I think there are many pupils who are not protected and, as a result, are too scared to speak out. This needs to be addressed too. We will not support schools that condone racism – you shouldn’t either. Demand answers, and demand action,” Rachel said.

The influencer encouraged other parents to share their thoughts about how schools can be made to truly account for racism in their institutions.

Rachel went on to share some thoughts with which she agrees.

Check out the screenshots below.