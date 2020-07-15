TshisaLIVE

Rachel Kolisi: 'Racism in SA schools is alive'

She revealed she has witnessed it in her childrens' schools

15 July 2020 - 06:00
Rachel Kolisi says change needs to happen in schools.
Rachel Kolisi says change needs to happen in schools.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi is determined to be at the forefront of conversations around ending racism in schools, a matter close to her heart.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, Rachel expressed her disgust about racism continuing to thrive in schools.

Rachel said she knew for a fact that racism was "alive" in schools because her own children had made her aware of this in their schools.

“Racism in SA schools is alive. All four of my children go to different schools. So far two have brought racism to light. I don’t believe any parent or student should rest until there is serious action taken.”

She said: “I think there are many pupils who are not protected and, as a result, are too scared to speak out. This needs to be addressed too. We will not support schools that condone racism – you shouldn’t either. Demand answers, and demand action,” Rachel said.

The influencer encouraged other parents to share their thoughts about how schools can be made to truly account for racism in their institutions.

Rachel went on to share some thoughts with which she agrees. 

Check out the screenshots below.

Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Rachel Kolisi screenshot.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Watch | Siya Kolisi talks fitness & GBV while cooking for the fam

Siya Kolisi's cooking is so good, even his wife Rachel gave it a thumbs up.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

'I have been quiet for so long': Siya Kolisi on holding men accountable for gender-based violence

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi speaks about gender-based violence and how it keeps him up at night
Sport
4 days ago

Rachel Kolisi on racism & the Black Lives Matter movement - 'Of course white privilege exists'

Rachel Kolisi has had to defend her children from racists.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rachel Kolisi negative for coronavirus - here's why she tested

The Kolisis distribute food parcels to community-based charities, EDC centres and hospitals to alleviate poverty during the lockdown
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted TshisaLIVE
  4. Dawn Thandeka King denies rumours she is leaving Uzalo TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X