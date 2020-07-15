Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone

While he mourns the death of his mother, Mary Twala, Somizi has commissioned beautiful paintings of his parents' smiling faces on his jacket as a reminder that his parents - from the spiritual realm - have his back.

The media personality took to Instagram to share what inspired the idea to have his parents' faces painted on the back of his denim jacket. He said it all started when he saw a young artist's take on one of his late mother's pictures.

"When I saw a painting of my mom on Twitter by this young man, Olwethu Patuleni, I was immediately drawn to it. That's when I had the idea of him making a portrait of my parents on a denim jacket."

Somizi's mother, a legendary actress, died last week on what would have been his late father's birthday.

He said he had initially planned to wear the jacket at his mother's funeral but logistics got in the way of that.

"Initially I wanted to wear it at my mom's funeral but because he is based in Cape Town time was not on our side, but I still insisted that he makes it.

"When the parcel arrived today I was wondering why is it in a big box. Kanti this sweet, talented young man added an actual framed portrait of my mom as a surprise gift. I only paid for the jacket and the drawing on it."

The Idols SA judge said he plans to frame the jacket and hang it in his house.

He said symbolically, the jacket paintings mean his parents have his back and he will never walk alone.

"I'm probably gonna wear this once and frame it as well. Andihambi ndodwa. Mshefi and Mampinga got my back," Somizi said.

Check out the paintings below: