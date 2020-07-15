'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': Gareth Cliff to Ramaphosa

Radio personality Gareth Cliff has again taken aim at president Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his Sunday address “bullish**”.

On his CliffCentral show this week, the controversial radio host said Ramaphosa had no right to decided what people, who live in a free country, could do or where they could go.

“He goes on TV this president, willy-nilly and makes rules,” said Gareth.

“He sits with his national coronavirus command council and they go, 'ah, I think we need to ban alcohol', and they decide among themselves and that's it and your right to do what you want is gone.”

The former Idols SA judge said the curfew was ridiculous and that social family visits should be allowed.

Under level 3, according to the latest gazette, visiting family and social gatherings are still not permitted.

Speaking on Monday, co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the continued ban on social visits and the reintroduction of the ban on alcohol sales was because people tend to let their “guard down”.