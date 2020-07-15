TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang returns to SABC1 with new reality show about taking on America

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
15 July 2020 - 11:00
Bonang Matheba will air her new reality show on SABC1.
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

After capturing the hearts of Mzansi as a presenter on SABC1's entertainment show Live Amp more than a decade ago, media mogul Bonang Matheba has returned to the channel with a new reality show.

The star has been teasing the new show, based in part on her time in the US last year, for several months. There were talks about it being a holiday special or an exclusive on a streaming service.

Fans were finally put out of their misery on Tuesday when it was announced that the highly-anticipated series, now named A Very Bonang Year, had found a home on SABC1.

Speaking at a virtual media launch on Tuesday, Bonang said 2019 was one of the biggest years in her career, and fans will finally be able to see what she has been up to.

“I thought because 2019 was such a big year, I want everybody to be able to see what the hell I have actually been up to. I thought this is the perfect time to bring the story back home, to come home.”

She said the show will inspire viewers to not give up on their dreams and have their own great year.

The show will follow Bonang on her "global expansion",  journeying from Prague to London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles.

A teaser for the show was released, showing several behind the scenes moments from Bonang's trip.

One of the more spicy bits was when Bonang put a reporter straight about being a “social media star”.

“I am not a social media star. I did not get my stardom and fame from social media. I am an award-winning media personality.”

You could hear the "yohs" echoing across the internet.

