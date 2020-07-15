TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'It's game time, Mzansi' - John Kani urges South Africans to support local businesses

15 July 2020 - 10:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Veteran actor John Kani stars in the new advert which urges South Africans to support local brands.
Veteran actor John Kani stars in the new advert which urges South Africans to support local brands.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Kabelo Mokoena

Veteran actor John Kani is urging South Africans to support local brands and help create and sustain jobs as the economy continues to be battered by Covid-19 and lockdown.

The commercial, titled “Game Time” is by the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) and it's a tear-jerker for thousands of people who have endured job losses since the start of lockdown.

Three weeks ago, Stats SA revealed that unemployment in SA had increased to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020. The data was collected and captured before the country went on national lockdown on March 27. 

The ad depicts a scene from the president's office and another of ordinary South Africans travelling to work in a bus. Kani begins, “the second half is about to begin, we need to change the score board. It's time to pause and rethink the future”.

“By buying local, we're choosing to create jobs and sustain the ones we have. Time and time again, South Africans have taken their destiny into their own hands.”

MORE

Get to know Elsa Majimbo, the Kenyan sensation whose humour transcends borders

Angel Elsa 'Mpho' Majimbo says her parents don't quite understand what she does or why she is famous.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Tyson Ngubeni, Elsa Majimbo & Max Hurrell celebrate role in hit Chicken Licken ad

The new Chicken Licken advert makes fun of the lengths some South Africans have gone to to get through the lockdown.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH| From 'sbwl hot wings' to 'lockdown cravings'- five times Chicken Licken ads did the most for SA

South Africans are stanning Chicken Licken for their latest advert which features writer and actor Tyson Ngubeni, Kenyan personality Elsa Majimbo and ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee jets off to play international gig in St Tropez on Tuesday night TshisaLIVE
  3. Dawn Thandeka King denies rumours she is leaving Uzalo TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize says Mam’ Mary’s funeral reminded her not to take people for granted TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Uyajola 99’s 'wig snatch' left tweeps dead with laughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X