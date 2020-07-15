WATCH | 'It's game time, Mzansi' - John Kani urges South Africans to support local businesses

The commercial, titled “Game Time” is by the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) and it's a tear-jerker for thousands of people who have endured job losses since the start of lockdown.

Three weeks ago, Stats SA revealed that unemployment in SA had increased to 30.1% in the first quarter of 2020. The data was collected and captured before the country went on national lockdown on March 27.

The ad depicts a scene from the president's office and another of ordinary South Africans travelling to work in a bus. Kani begins, “the second half is about to begin, we need to change the score board. It's time to pause and rethink the future”.

“By buying local, we're choosing to create jobs and sustain the ones we have. Time and time again, South Africans have taken their destiny into their own hands.”