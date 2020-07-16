AKA recovers from Covid-19 but videos & TV show about it leave Twitter doubtful

Rapper AKA is grateful to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 and slammed those that doubted his condition and now his recovery.

News that AKA had contracted Covid-19 received a lot of doubt from the very beginning and the announcement that he's recovered wasn't treated any differently on social media.

While the Megacy was happy that their Mega has recovered, the rest of the Twitter streets claim the rapper's whole timeline was wobbly. Some don't believe he ever had the virus, while others claim he recovered “way too quickly”.

Especially when they saw the ads for his MTV and BET show about his recovery. Yes, there's a show about the whole shebang.

AKA was not about that narrative though and made it clear that people that doubt him and his truth were “miserable lil ants”.

“First I didn’t have coronavirus ... now I’ve recovered too quickly. F*** sakes”

“Why do you guys assume you know everything? Including the entire timeline of my virus. I say I’ve recovered, you say I recover too fast. How f*****g miserable are you lil ants hey?” AKA asked.