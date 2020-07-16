AKA recovers from Covid-19 but videos & TV show about it leave Twitter doubtful
Rapper AKA is grateful to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 and slammed those that doubted his condition and now his recovery.
News that AKA had contracted Covid-19 received a lot of doubt from the very beginning and the announcement that he's recovered wasn't treated any differently on social media.
While the Megacy was happy that their Mega has recovered, the rest of the Twitter streets claim the rapper's whole timeline was wobbly. Some don't believe he ever had the virus, while others claim he recovered “way too quickly”.
Especially when they saw the ads for his MTV and BET show about his recovery. Yes, there's a show about the whole shebang.
AKA was not about that narrative though and made it clear that people that doubt him and his truth were “miserable lil ants”.
“First I didn’t have coronavirus ... now I’ve recovered too quickly. F*** sakes”
“Why do you guys assume you know everything? Including the entire timeline of my virus. I say I’ve recovered, you say I recover too fast. How f*****g miserable are you lil ants hey?” AKA asked.
DAY 13 ... woke up feeling much better. Barely a cough even. Thank You for all your prayers. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020
The rapper went on to post his timeline to help folks understand that he was indeed sick and that on Wednesday he'd completed 13 days in self-isolation.
AKA said that having a positive attitude was a big part of his healing journey and that he's feeling much better nearing the end of his isolation period.
Thursday 02 July - 1st symptoms. (Sore throat & headache, and fever) Tuesday 07 July (Tested for COVID-19) Friday 10th July (Test Results Positive) 16th of July( last day of two week isolation and recovery) ... 🐐 ... Let’s see you guys fuck this one up. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020
Most definitely, a positive attitude is half the job done. 😊 https://t.co/qF6vZ3WEJX— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 15, 2020
This is apparently AKA when he was having the “worst” of the virus, a few days ago.
This is the coronavirus free AKA. Looks happy neh?