AKA recovers from Covid-19 but videos & TV show about it leave Twitter doubtful

16 July 2020 - 11:00
Rapper AKA has recovered from Covid-19.
Image: Instagram/AKA via Welcome To Rome

Rapper AKA is grateful to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 and slammed those that doubted his condition and now his recovery.

News that AKA had contracted Covid-19 received a lot of doubt from the very beginning and the announcement that he's recovered wasn't treated any differently on social media.

While the Megacy was happy that their Mega has recovered, the rest of the Twitter streets claim the rapper's whole timeline was wobbly. Some don't believe he ever had the virus, while others claim he recovered “way too quickly”.  

Especially when they saw the ads for his MTV and BET show about his recovery. Yes, there's a show about the whole shebang.

AKA was not about that narrative though and made it clear that people that doubt him and his truth were “miserable lil ants”.

First I didn’t have coronavirus ... now I’ve recovered too quickly. F*** sakes”

“Why do you guys assume you know everything? Including the entire timeline of my virus. I say I’ve recovered, you say I recover too fast. How f*****g miserable are you lil ants hey?” AKA asked.

The rapper went on to post his timeline to help folks understand that he was indeed sick and that on Wednesday he'd completed 13 days in self-isolation.

AKA said that having a positive attitude was a big part of his healing journey and that he's feeling much better nearing the end of his isolation period.

This is apparently AKA when he was having the “worst” of the virus, a few days ago.

This is the coronavirus free AKA. Looks happy neh?

