DJ Zinhle slams companies asking for free performances

DJ Zinhle is gatvol of companies trying their luck and asking her to play free gigs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star, like many artists in SA, has been trying to carve out a living during the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media on Tuesday to share her frustration at people who were still trying to take advantage of the situation.

In a Twitter post that quickly went viral, Zinhle asked if she was the only artist who got offended when companies came asking for a free gig.

She asked why should risk her life to record a stream when she hadn't received an income in three months.

"Am I the only artist who gets highly offended when a reputable company/organisation asks for a free performance? Like, njani? How am I gonna risk my life going out to record a stream for free when I haven't had an income for three months?" she said.