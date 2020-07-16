TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Since Thati showed up ... Mazet has been messing up!

Gomora’s fans start to doubt Mazet’s hijack skills after she flops two times in a row

16 July 2020 - 10:00
Actress Siphesihle Ndaba plays Mazet on Gomora.
Image: Instagram/Siphesihle Ndaba via Sthe Tshabalala

Gomora fans may not know a lot about Mazet, but the one thing they knew for sure up to this point has been the fact that she's got elite car hijacking skills. But since Thati came into the picture things have changed ... and not for the better.

Fans of the daily telenovela have watched as Thati makes Mazet come back with one failed mission after the other. They are struggling to understand why Mam' Sonto won't put Thati in her place because clearly her presence and tweaks to their original plans are ruining what was otherwise a well-oiled machine.

Since Miss Goody Two Shoes joined the illegal operation, she's put some limitations on how Mazet used to do things when she had free rein. Not only that, poor Mazet has been forced to wear high heels and make-up to fit in with Thati's schemes.

Even though fans can gladly admit that “high end” Mazet is gorgeous, they are not impressed by her sudden inferiority complex. In fact, most believe it is because of that insecurity that she's been failing at doing the one thing fans know she's awesome at.

Here are some of the reactions to her latest moemish.

