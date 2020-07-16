Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes'

It looks like love won for former Idols SA contestant Phindy Dube, who headed to Instagram to announce that she's now spoken for after her bae, Mthokozisi Zulu, asked her to marry him and she said "yes".

Mthokozisi describes himself as a drama coach, filmmaker and theatre practitioner. Mzansi first saw his appearance on Phindy's Instagram when the pair worked on a project together.

A year and some months later, Mthokozisi popped the question.

"A man who immediately embraced how boldly I love him and just loves me the same way back. God has been our centre baby and He continues to be. You’ve poured into my spirit and heart. To think that just over a year ago you said, 'I’m going to marry you next year'.

"Mthokozisi Zulu, I love you so much. You are the most precious human I’ve ever laid my eyes on and given my heart to. Your heart is so pure, your eyes tell it so! To the beginning of forever and a while baby. I said 'yes'," she said.

Check out her ring below: