TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Uncertain times for artists working in the entertainment industry

16 July 2020 - 10:06 By Modiegi Mashamaite
DJ Besim says more opportunities should be given to female artists and DJs.
DJ Besim says more opportunities should be given to female artists and DJs.
Image: File

Friday catch-up sessions and weekend nights out have turned into Zoom meetings with a cup of ginger and lemon concoctions. 

Since the implementation of lockdown, the entertainment industry has been put on standby as human contact is prohibited.

Listen to DJ Phodiso and DJ Faith Mzobe's experiences under lockdown

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Online platforms, however, have seen a huge surge with more people streaming online to listen to their favourite DJs and interact with them on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook Live.

This has been the only way DJs and artists have been able to stay afloat during this uncertain and difficult period.

DJ and podcast producer Phodiso said this gives an unfair advantage to DJs who have equipment to entertain viewers online. 

"Many DJs do not have that equipment which makes it more difficult for them to interact online with their fans, and the reality is they could soon be forgotten."

Mzobe, better known as DJ Besim, said this is the time for people who are leading the entertainment scene to apply changes that will give women and underground artists fair opportunities.

"The changes I would like to see in the entertainment industry would be the incorporation of female artists without any requests for illegitimate favours. We are living in uncertainty as we don't know where our next paycheque will come from," said DJ Besim. 

Some artists singing for their supper due to Covid-19 relief fund snub

While more than 2,000 of SA's performing artists have received relief funds from the department of arts & culture for gigs cancelled during the ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'It’s for the best': Organisers postpone 'Cinderella' pantomime

The popular show will now be staged late next year.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Amapiano DJ and dancer 'Papers 707' dies at age 42 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some

Related articles

  1. 'What a trying time’- DJ Warras weighs in government’s Covid-19 responses TshisaLIVE
X