Minnie Dlamini on being proud of her financial maturity

“I then thought long and hard about this purchase, then I decided against it,” she said about thinking of rewarding herself with an expensive timepiece.

16 July 2020 - 12:00
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones has encouraged people to allow themselves to change their goals.
Image: Supplied

There's no doubt that Minnie Dlamini is an experienced millionaire, having apparently made her first million before turning 21, and the TV presenter recently shared how she balances rewarding herself and saving her hard-earned money.

Minnie is one of the most successful media personalities in SA and, as someone who has more than a decade in the industry under her belt, her fans lined up to soak in the words of wisdom she recently took to Twitter to share.

So I sometimes set goals to reward myself for my work. So when I was younger it was making my first million before I turned 21,” she explained.

The recently-turned-30-year-old, revealed that she had planned to buy herself an expensive watch for her milestone birthday, but then decided that she would rather invest the money in something else.

Minnie explained what changed her initial train of thought and told her followers that she could have easily bought the expensive timepiece to reward herself for all her hard work over the past decade.

However, her financial maturity saw her invest the money instead and she was proud of not allowing herself to believe that she had failed just because she shifted the goalpost.

I then thought long and hard about this purchase, then I decided against it,” she said.

“Just because I didn't buy the watch doesn't mean I didn't achieve my goal. I ended up getting myself something far more valuable. We get stuck with tunnel vision and sometimes the goals we set are just a stepping stone for something greater. Don't be afraid to shift the goalpost!”


