Minnie Dlamini on being proud of her financial maturity

There's no doubt that Minnie Dlamini is an experienced millionaire, having apparently made her first million before turning 21, and the TV presenter recently shared how she balances rewarding herself and saving her hard-earned money.

Minnie is one of the most successful media personalities in SA and, as someone who has more than a decade in the industry under her belt, her fans lined up to soak in the words of wisdom she recently took to Twitter to share.

“So I sometimes set goals to reward myself for my work. So when I was younger it was making my first million before I turned 21,” she explained.

The recently-turned-30-year-old, revealed that she had planned to buy herself an expensive watch for her milestone birthday, but then decided that she would rather invest the money in something else.