Nadia Nakai vows to never submit to awards shows: 'They don't understand my album'

Rapper Nadia Nakai seems to be following in the footsteps of her record label boss Cassper Nyovest where awards shows are concerned.

Hot on the heels of the nominees for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) being announced, Nadia took to Twitter to slam awards shows, saying they “don’t really mean s**t”.

The musician took to Twitter to air her frustrations after her album didn't get nominated for album of the year at the Samas.

“Old heads on the panel they wouldn’t understand my album,” Nadia tweeted.