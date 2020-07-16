TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai vows to never submit to awards shows: 'They don't understand my album'

16 July 2020 - 15:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Nadia Nakai believes the Samas' judging panel 'does not understand' her music.
Nadia Nakai believes the Samas' judging panel 'does not understand' her music.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai seems to be following in the footsteps of her record label boss Cassper Nyovest where awards shows are concerned.

Hot on the heels of the nominees for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) being announced, Nadia took to Twitter to slam awards shows, saying they “don’t really mean s**t”.

The musician took to Twitter to air her frustrations after her album didn't get nominated for album of the year at the Samas. 

“Old heads on the panel they wouldn’t understand my album,” Nadia tweeted. 

“Listen, I know my album is good. I’ve been around too long to know these awards don’t really mean sh*t. Imma keep moving, always.” 

Nadia's record label boss and veteran rapper Cassper Nyovest has been snubbing awards ceremonies for years. Cassper stopped submitting when his hit single Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015 at the Samas.

Nadia's fans were shocked that she was not nominated and flooded her TL with messages of support.

MORE

Bash: Women in rap are doing so much better than most males

#FemaleRemixesMustFall
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Here's why Nadia Nakai won't collab with AKA

Nadia wants to make music, not drama.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Nadia Nakai wants y’all to broaden your horizon: 'There are more than five female rappers in SA'

Sis schooled us all.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels TshisaLIVE
  2. Amapiano DJ and dancer 'Papers 707' dies at age 42 TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X