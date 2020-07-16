Nadia Nakai vows to never submit to awards shows: 'They don't understand my album'
Rapper Nadia Nakai seems to be following in the footsteps of her record label boss Cassper Nyovest where awards shows are concerned.
Hot on the heels of the nominees for this year's South African Music Awards (Samas) being announced, Nadia took to Twitter to slam awards shows, saying they “don’t really mean s**t”.
The musician took to Twitter to air her frustrations after her album didn't get nominated for album of the year at the Samas.
“Old heads on the panel they wouldn’t understand my album,” Nadia tweeted.
Listen, I know my Album is good... I’ve been around to long to know that these awards don’t really mean shit.... 🖕🏾 imma keep moving.... always.— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 15, 2020
“Listen, I know my album is good. I’ve been around too long to know these awards don’t really mean sh*t. Imma keep moving, always.”
Nadia's record label boss and veteran rapper Cassper Nyovest has been snubbing awards ceremonies for years. Cassper stopped submitting when his hit single Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015 at the Samas.
Nadia's fans were shocked that she was not nominated and flooded her TL with messages of support.
Babes I did... it’s definitely the last time I’m doing that shit tho! On God https://t.co/VjtWd2Qwtb— #NadiaNaked (@Nadia_nakai) July 15, 2020