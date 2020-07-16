TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie still hurt over hackers stealing her two million followers

“Luckily I’m not an influencer because if I was, I’d be screwed!”

16 July 2020 - 13:00
Pearl Modiadie explained why she's super bummed over having lost her social media followers after she was hacked.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Metro FM radio presenter Pearl Modiadie is still super bummed that hackers took her over 1,5 million following and made her start over.

The media personality who was well on her way to two million followers before she became a victim of hackers took to Twitter to explain how losing those people was one of the harsh curve balls 2020 threw her way.

"(I) was on the road to 2M [million], now we’re on the road to 50K! 2020 giving us curve balls from every side,” she said.

Pearl's fans tried to console her and many of them told her that likes and retweets are never a true reflection of the love and the number of real fans she has in reality. However, Pearl explained why the big number matters on the socials for her.

“It’s not about likes though ... it’s social media currency which brings in the coins too! A community that’s taken years to build.

“Luckily I’m not an influencer because if I was, I’d be screwed! I do however, work with brands from time to time and a lower audience number means less eyeballs on the product/product messaging which is not ideal,” she said.

