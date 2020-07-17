Cassper goes on another Samas rant, offers comfort to 'snubbed' artists

While he claims not to care, rapper Cassper Nyovest's TL has been filled with awards and Samas talk, and on Thursday he had a full-on rant about how the awards are worthless and how his signee, Nadia Nakai, should have bagged a nomination.

Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track Doc Shebeleza was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015.

Since then, year after year, around this time the rapper explains repeatedly why the Samas are worthless and why he will never reconsider his decision.

It's been half a decade now and Cassper is still convinced recognition from the Samas is irrelevant for an artist.

"You actually don't (need recognition from them), but artists hurt 'cause they work hard and I feel their pain 'cause they took away a moment from me that I could never get back. I then decided I would show them I would make it without the Samas, and look at me today. Rather work to win fans than to win awards."