Criselda Kananda slams racial slurs aimed at the late Zindzi Mandela

Media personality Criselda Kananda has expressed her disgust and frustrations after she came across racist social media posts slandering the late Zindzi Mandela after news of her death was announced.

Zindzi Mandela died on July 13 at the age of 59. Criselda was appalled by the posts that contained racist slurs towards Zindzi and some posts slandered her name even in death.

Criselda took to Instagram to express how horrified she was by the inhumane behaviour.

“This is a country I call home! I have nowhere else to go except South Africa. I’m horrified that people who share these sentiments about a fellow human’s passing may be my neighbours, their children may be my children’s friends."

Criselda shared how she didn't understand how the nation managed to forgive people, particularly racist people.