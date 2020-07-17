Criselda Kananda slams racial slurs aimed at the late Zindzi Mandela
“I’m horrified that people who share these sentiments about a fellow human’s passing may be my neighbours, their children may be my children’s friends”
Media personality Criselda Kananda has expressed her disgust and frustrations after she came across racist social media posts slandering the late Zindzi Mandela after news of her death was announced.
Zindzi Mandela died on July 13 at the age of 59. Criselda was appalled by the posts that contained racist slurs towards Zindzi and some posts slandered her name even in death.
Criselda took to Instagram to express how horrified she was by the inhumane behaviour.
“This is a country I call home! I have nowhere else to go except South Africa. I’m horrified that people who share these sentiments about a fellow human’s passing may be my neighbours, their children may be my children’s friends."
Criselda shared how she didn't understand how the nation managed to forgive people, particularly racist people.
The media personality said she knew that many people were reaching their breaking point when it came to having tolerance for such behaviour.
“I spend my hard-earned money in their businesses, they may be a colleague and this happens right in the middle of Black Lives Matter. I may not understand why forgiveness became an option for people who continue to show no remorse for the evil ills of the past but it happened. I know many people’s threshold for tolerating this nonsense from people who claim to be Christians (Christ Like) is thinning.”
“Ningasiqali, singayisusa nanini na! (Don't provoke us, we can retaliate at any time!)"
Criselda went on to pen her most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Zindzi.
“Deepest condolences to the Mandela Family. May Your Soul Rest In Power Zindziswa Mandela-daughter, sibling, mother, grandmother and a proudly South African, Black Girl Magic. You are dearly loved by your people, family and friends,” she said.
Criselda's post contains screenshots of some of the racist posts she came across, which may be considered sensitive. To see the post follow this link.