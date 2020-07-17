IN MEMES | LOL! Skeem Saam fans are totes here for Wallet shooting his shot with Charity

Skeem Saam fans know for a fact that no matter how many times life has knocked Wallet down, the man has a lot of confidence, and they saw it on Thursday when the unemployed poet shot his shot with Charity.

Having returned from overseas, Charity is currently single. It was the knowledge of this that sent Wallet to Koko Mantsha's house with the intention to know if he, a bachelor, would be considered for companionship.

It wasn't clear what his intentions were when he arrived at Charity's house until he blurted: "So, Charity, are your single and ready to mingle?"

Charity saw right through him and burst any bubble of hope the poor man may have had when he walked in. Charity told him that even if she was ready to mingle, he was not in the running.

Fans were totes left in stitches over that scene, but they couldn't help but stan Wallet.

At least he had the guts to try.

Check out their reactions below.