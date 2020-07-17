IN MEMES | LOL! Skeem Saam fans are totes here for Wallet shooting his shot with Charity
Skeem Saam fans know for a fact that no matter how many times life has knocked Wallet down, the man has a lot of confidence, and they saw it on Thursday when the unemployed poet shot his shot with Charity.
Having returned from overseas, Charity is currently single. It was the knowledge of this that sent Wallet to Koko Mantsha's house with the intention to know if he, a bachelor, would be considered for companionship.
It wasn't clear what his intentions were when he arrived at Charity's house until he blurted: "So, Charity, are your single and ready to mingle?"
Charity saw right through him and burst any bubble of hope the poor man may have had when he walked in. Charity told him that even if she was ready to mingle, he was not in the running.
Fans were totes left in stitches over that scene, but they couldn't help but stan Wallet.
At least he had the guts to try.
Check out their reactions below.
Wallet is still this flirtatious around charity how cute😂😂😂 #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/spTxg3ufiX— Sharon (@SharonMahlaela) July 16, 2020
Wallet really thought he stood a chance with charity. 😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uVxDqKuZgt— 🇿🇦 Calvin 🇿🇦 (@RealCal22) July 16, 2020
Is Wallet trying his luck on Chairty? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Lcf4843BHp— Rex The Gemini (@Rex_The_Gemini) July 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam Wallet wants to mingle with Charity🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/WahBNiln9k— TONY (@_MTony1) July 16, 2020
Is it my ears or I heard right?Is Wallet shooting his shot at Charity? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ulMRUJzBFj— Felicity Tshikedi 🔱 (@FtshikediThaba) July 16, 2020
So was Wallet trying his luck there or?— Shlengiwe Michelle Magwaza (@Shle__mm) July 16, 2020
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/DmvST1EVOK
Eh. Wallet shooting for the bankshot #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hmJVYlxLf7— Thabiso Kgabung 🇮🇹 (@Thabiso_Kgabung) July 16, 2020