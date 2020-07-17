Jesse Clegg pays touching tribute to dad, Johnny - 'love you always dad'
Jesse Clegg, son of SA's legendary musician Johnny Clegg, paid tribute to his father on Thursday, which marked a year since he died.
Johnny's manager Roddy Quin told TshisaLIVE last year that the death of the 66-year-old was linked to pancreatic cancer. He said he died in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Clegg was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and openly shared what life was like “living on a sentence”.
Jesse shared a picture of himself with his father, which he captioned, in part, “I think of you and I miss you every day. Love you always dad.”
Today marks one year since you left us. I think of you and miss you every day. Love you always dad. pic.twitter.com/cQkD3KqZCY— Jesse Clegg (@Jesse_Clegg) July 16, 2020
Tributes streamed in as people shared their fondest memories of the musician.
One Twitter user offered her condolences to Jesse by sharing that she also lost her husband to cancer and that he had been upset by Johnny's death.
Dear Jesse,— Gill Mkhasibe (@gill_mkhasibe) July 16, 2020
I lost my husband, George, on July 24th 2019, also from cancer.
He was very upset when Johnny passed away. We had the privilege of meeting him a few times over the years.
An incredible human being.
Hugely missed, never forgotten.
Strength & love to you all.
"ayeh heh Jessie mfana, ayeh heh" Your dad was an amazing person. Glad to have met him and sjot an interview of him.— Mancinza (@Trevoz) July 16, 2020
Your dad remains a LEGEND Jess♡— Tumi Tumz 🇿🇦🇲🇿 (@2mexxx) July 17, 2020
Strength to you and the rest of the family xx
That was a men amongst men, he showed us that diversify can work in South Africa if we need it to work!! And we leave politicians out that dividing us. That was a a great loss for this country but his legacy lives forever.— Jerry Morodi (@JerryMorodi3) July 16, 2020
Our beloved Zulu man Baba Johnny Clegg.....He lives on in YOU Jesse❤❤❤❤ As you keep his memory & his spirit alive.....Peace & love to you & your Family 💐💐💐🌺🌺🌺🌺— 🇿🇦Pisces Mama🍼 (@MizzKarmah00) July 16, 2020