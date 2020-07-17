Jesse Clegg pays touching tribute to dad, Johnny - 'love you always dad'

Jesse Clegg, son of SA's legendary musician Johnny Clegg, paid tribute to his father on Thursday, which marked a year since he died.

Johnny's manager Roddy Quin told TshisaLIVE last year that the death of the 66-year-old was linked to pancreatic cancer. He said he died in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Clegg was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and openly shared what life was like “living on a sentence”.

Jesse shared a picture of himself with his father, which he captioned, in part, “I think of you and I miss you every day. Love you always dad.”