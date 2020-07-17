TshisaLIVE

Jesse Clegg pays touching tribute to dad, Johnny - 'love you always dad'

17 July 2020 - 08:56 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jesse Clegg, left, has paid a tribute to his father, SA music legend Johnny Clegg.
Image: Twitter/Jesse Clegg

Jesse Clegg, son of SA's legendary musician Johnny Clegg, paid tribute to his father on Thursday, which marked a year since he died. 

Johnny's manager Roddy Quin told TshisaLIVE last year that the death of the 66-year-old was linked to pancreatic cancer. He said he died in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. 

Clegg was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and openly shared what life was like “living on a sentence”.

Jesse shared a picture of himself with his father, which he captioned, in part, “I think of you and I miss you every day. Love you always dad.”

Tributes streamed in as people shared their fondest memories of the musician.

One Twitter user offered her condolences to Jesse by sharing that she also lost her husband to cancer and that he had been upset by Johnny's death.

