Skolopad diagnosed with Covid-19 as Zola Hashatsi and Khaya Dladla announce their recoveries
Weeks after fearing she might have contracted the coronavirus, socialite Skolopad has revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19.
The star, who is a nurse by profession, took to social media two months ago to share her concern about catching the virus, having witnessed its effects in hospitals. Despite showing symptoms, her test results in May came back negative.
She returned to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she recently had a second test, which came back positive.
“Just got a phone call saying my results came back positive for Covid-19,” she said in the post.
Speaking about the diagnosis, the star said she was confident she would “be okay”.
Skolopad has previously urged her followers to take the virus seriously and not give up hope.
“Be strong because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever,” she said in a post of encouragement to fans and fellow health workers.
Meanwhile, actor Zola Hashatsi has “beaten” the virus after spending 14 days in quarantine.
“Good afternoon South Africa. It gives me great pleasure to announce that after 14 days of quarantining, lots of meds, vitamins, herbs, prayer and a positive mindset, I have beaten the damn virus and back to the real world,” he announced this week, thanking fans, friends and family for their support.
Uzalo star Khaya Dladla also announced his victory over the virus, and echoed Zola's sentiments about having a positive mindset.
Today marks the 14th day in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, I feel 100% and I just wish more people will understand the power of your mind. #COVID19 #COVID #KhayaDladla pic.twitter.com/dsmmpHfmSf— Khaya Dladla (@Khaya_dladla) July 16, 2020
He said he was “living proof of beating Covid-19".
“The 14 days of isolation have been a journey of introspection, new habits and a return of some old ones. This journey has been an emotional and very psychological battle.”
He said a lot could be achieved by controlling your thoughts.
“The day people understand the power of mind the better. As soon as your mind tells your lungs you can't breathe, you will not breathe. As soon as your mind tells your body you are dying, you will die. Take care of yourself and speak life to yourself every day.”