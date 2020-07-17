TshisaLIVE

Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm

17 July 2020 - 13:00
Somizi Mhlongo's name has been used to create several fake Facebook accounts.
Somizi Mhlongo's name has been used to create several fake Facebook accounts.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Somizi has come out to set the record straight after a fake Facebook account using his name ignited a Twitter storm that dragged DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali onto the trends list as people had a field day about their failed marriage.

The fake account shared a lengthy post in which he or she compared Black Coffee and Enhle's relationship to the controversial “open relationship” exposé about Jada and Will Smith.

The post claimed that women never take responsibility for the damage they bring to a marriage.

Somizi had to come clear his name and make it known that the savage post wasn't from him and that it was a case of cyber identity theft.

People have energy ... my real account on Facebook is Somizi Buyani.”

The media personality said there were so many fake Facebook accounts in his name, he was on the verge of leaving the social media platform permanently.

Facebook is having a field day with fake accounts using my name ... these are just 4 of many ... My only account is Somizi Buyani, which I'm on the verge of completely discontinuing if this problem is not fixed this time,” he said.

Check out the fake account below.

MORE

Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone

"Andihambi ndodwa. Mshefi and Mampinga got my back," Somizi said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Too soon or super-sweet? Mohale’s birthday gift causes debate among fans

A wedding/ birthday gift from Somizi has caused a fuss.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Enhle Mbali gets real about being hurt & revealed she has tested positive for Covid-19

"People lie in your name's sake. They will cheat, mistreat you, allow others to mistreat you only because you give them permission," Enhle said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Black Coffee on finding himself again during the lockdown

“Last year, I was going through a divorce and I had to wake up and go and not deal with me"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Amapiano DJ and dancer 'Papers 707' dies at age 42 TshisaLIVE
  2. Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gets his parents' faces painted on his jacket: I'll never walk alone TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X