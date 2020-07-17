Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm

Somizi has come out to set the record straight after a fake Facebook account using his name ignited a Twitter storm that dragged DJ Black Coffee and actress Enhle Mbali onto the trends list as people had a field day about their failed marriage.

The fake account shared a lengthy post in which he or she compared Black Coffee and Enhle's relationship to the controversial “open relationship” exposé about Jada and Will Smith.

The post claimed that women never take responsibility for the damage they bring to a marriage.

Somizi had to come clear his name and make it known that the savage post wasn't from him and that it was a case of cyber identity theft.

“People have energy ... my real account on Facebook is Somizi Buyani.”

The media personality said there were so many fake Facebook accounts in his name, he was on the verge of leaving the social media platform permanently.

“Facebook is having a field day with fake accounts using my name ... these are just 4 of many ... My only account is Somizi Buyani, which I'm on the verge of completely discontinuing if this problem is not fixed this time,” he said.

Check out the fake account below.