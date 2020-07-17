WATCH | Black Coffee posts hilarious video of doppelgänger going through the most
Known for his often scathing clap backs on the social media streets, DJ Black Coffee switched up the mood on his TL on Thursday when he posted a hilarious video of his lookalike going through the feels.
The DJ, who is currently going through a divorce, recently jetted off to St Tropez for work, and clearly had time for some humour on his TL.
The video he posted shows a man, who many said has an uncanny resemblance to the DJ, jamming to an old R&B song that you can clearly tell resonates with him.
The song is touching that man phakathi inside, and tweeps understood why Black Coffee went captioned the video, "Ok... ndiya go'er". This can be loosely be translated to "Okay, I'm am going through the most".
Check out the video below.
In addition to finding the unknown guy hilarious and Black Coffee's caption even funnier, tweeps filled the comment section with various interpretations of what the DJ might be trying to tell them.
Obviously, in true Twitter style, they went totally overboard and also had a meme fest in his mentions, especially when they claimed he's been hiding his "twin" from the world.
Yey ngoba sihleka noma kushoniwe 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Umvusa kuphi lomjita? pic.twitter.com/dlx6GkZzG6— #Bayile (@DjDukesta) July 16, 2020
I thought it was you for a sec man😅 pic.twitter.com/fLFE1mlvOm— Tumelo. (@TumeloM95823563) July 16, 2020
I guess that was you after the divorce ...when you listened to sad songs..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gkq3uiqbOw— Y A Z I😩 (@Bebonke_J) July 16, 2020
This must be one of your clones I don't know. pic.twitter.com/xxXBEvQDz7— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) July 16, 2020