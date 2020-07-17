WATCH | Black Coffee posts hilarious video of doppelgänger going through the most

Known for his often scathing clap backs on the social media streets, DJ Black Coffee switched up the mood on his TL on Thursday when he posted a hilarious video of his lookalike going through the feels.

The DJ, who is currently going through a divorce, recently jetted off to St Tropez for work, and clearly had time for some humour on his TL.

The video he posted shows a man, who many said has an uncanny resemblance to the DJ, jamming to an old R&B song that you can clearly tell resonates with him.

The song is touching that man phakathi inside, and tweeps understood why Black Coffee went captioned the video, "Ok... ndiya go'er". This can be loosely be translated to "Okay, I'm am going through the most".

Check out the video below.