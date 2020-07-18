Royalty Soapie Awards will be safe from Covid-19, says Winnie Ntshaba

This year’s Royalty Soapie Awards will be South Africa’s first awards ceremony to be recorded in a studio setting amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba insists it will be safe.

Winnie told TshisaLIVE this week that the awards will be recorded under strict safety measures, with no in-venue physical audience invited. Social distancing will be practised, with limited crew members on site for the recording.

"The studio that we booked will put all safety measures in place, including social distancing, temperature checks and sanitising. We are also not going to have all the nominees and performers at the same time," she said.

The actress added that the awards will be shot over two consecutive days, with performers booked in certain slots and a break to sanitise after.