Royalty Soapie Awards will be safe from Covid-19, says Winnie Ntshaba
This year’s Royalty Soapie Awards will be South Africa’s first awards ceremony to be recorded in a studio setting amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its founder and CEO Winnie Ntshaba insists it will be safe.
Winnie told TshisaLIVE this week that the awards will be recorded under strict safety measures, with no in-venue physical audience invited. Social distancing will be practised, with limited crew members on site for the recording.
"The studio that we booked will put all safety measures in place, including social distancing, temperature checks and sanitising. We are also not going to have all the nominees and performers at the same time," she said.
The actress added that the awards will be shot over two consecutive days, with performers booked in certain slots and a break to sanitise after.
In a time when countless events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, Winnie said she felt it was important for the show go on, in order to honour and celebrate talent in the TV industry.
"That’s the space where they can feel that they are flourishing. It’s important for our industry to always give room/recognise new talent in the industry. For me if you are starting out and you are great, then you have to be celebrated."
She reflected on her own time as a supporting cast member on Generations, saying she was grateful for someone giving her the chance. That's why this year’s ceremony will also honour the most outstanding background actor and a social cohesion category for productions who educate and deal with topical issues the country faces.
"There are those people who are always in the background. They play a huge role in the making the story what it is. They might not necessarily have dialogue, but they are always there.
"For instance, a barman never speaks. Do you remember actor Dingaan Mokebe who was lead actor on Muvhango and he was also working at Generations as a barman? He had greatness and a potential."