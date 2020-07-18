Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap
Social media personality and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has come under fire for posing on a long drop toilet, with some feeling it was inappropriate and insulting.
In a recent Instagram post, Zodwa posed on top of the toilet in an unknown location.
“Do what makes you happy every day. Asked for a toilet and they let me use one,” she wrote.
While many laughed at the post, some took the snap as an insult to people who live in villages.
Instagram users called out the socialite in comments under the post.
Zodwa responded to one critic: “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it."
Pit latrines or long drop toilets are an inexpensive form of plumbing.
In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plan to eradicate pit latrines in schools across SA after five-year-old Lumka Mketwa fell and drowned in a pit toilet. In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned after he fell into a pit toilet.
According to portable sanitation company Sanitech, there are an estimated four million pit latrines across SA.