TshisaLIVE

Sitting on a throne: Zodwa Wabantu defends pit toilet snap

18 July 2020 - 10:00 By Deepika Naidoo
Zodwa Wabantu tackled her critics.
Zodwa Wabantu tackled her critics.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Social media personality and socialite Zodwa Wabantu has come under fire for posing on a long drop toilet, with some feeling it was inappropriate and insulting.

In a recent Instagram post, Zodwa posed on top of the toilet in an unknown location.

“Do what makes you happy every day. Asked for a toilet and they let me use one,” she wrote.

While many laughed at the post, some took the snap as an insult to people who live in villages.

Instagram users called out the socialite in comments under the post.

Zodwa responded to one critic: “Where is a joke here? That’s a toilet for us, abantu. So we shouldn’t show our real lives? We turn a blind eye to such but here I am living it. You are sensitive to it."

Pit latrines or long drop toilets are an inexpensive form of plumbing.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a plan to eradicate pit latrines in schools across SA after five-year-old Lumka Mketwa fell and drowned in a pit toilet.  In 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape drowned after he fell into a pit toilet.

According to portable sanitation company Sanitech, there are an estimated four million pit latrines across SA.

LOL! Sbu Noah denies he is Zodwa’s new man

"I don't know what I have done. It's not me."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa: 'Sometimes sex is just sex and has nothing to do with being in love'

Zodwa made it clear that she had no issues with people who attach certain labels to her because she's been changing boyfriends.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zodwa Wabantu: Stop saying you are tired of my body because it works for me

"I know people might think I have no talent but I know I have talent because how many women have beautiful bodies in Mzansi but can't do what I do? A ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Issa fiancé! Former 'Idols SA' contestant Phindy Dube said 'yes' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi clears the air on fake account, after Black Coffee and Enhle storm TshisaLIVE
  3. Minnie Dlamini on being proud of her financial maturity TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans are sure that Kwaito & Glenda are entangled in ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This is bullsh**t, you don't get to decide for free people in a free country': ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
X